Linda Southard Gamerstfelder
Linda Southard Gamertsfelder of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sept. 11, 2023, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton.
A registered nurse, she retired from the Dayton Community Blood and Tissue Center. She grew up in Murray, graduating from Murray College High School Class of 1967. Upon completion of nursing school, she worked in the cardiac care unit at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital before moving to Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Christine Southard, and a beloved nephew, Adam Kent Hicks.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roger Gamerstfelder; a sister, Janice Southard Hicks of Murray; a brother, Dale Southard; and nieces Ginger Hearn and Adriane Stokolosa.
At Linda’s request, no services will be held.
Ashley Diane Rice Arant
Ashley Diane Rice Arant, 40, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her residence.
Born July 22, 1983, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Karen Redden Rice of Paris and Gary (Susan) Rice of Buchanan, Tennessee.
Ashley was a lover of people and life. She enjoyed Jeep rides, walking her dog, playing the guitar, art, watching Formula One racing, spending time on her in-laws’ farm, and loving her nieces, nephews, and all animals. She graduated from Henry County High School in 2001, before attending Murray State University. She was a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. Working as an educational assistant in the Henry County School System gave her immense joy.
On May 5, 2022, Ashley lost her husband and best friend of nearly 20 years, Seth Arant.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Marcelle Rice, and Dorothy and Colie Redden; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Phillip) Moore, Billy (Virginia) Redden, Bobby Rice, and Billy Joe Wall.
In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her American Bulldog Vega; a sister, Leah (Buck) Watkins of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; a brother, Jeremy (Jennifer) Rice of Huntsville, Alabama; a stepsister, Abigail Frizzell; nieces, Lexie (Gavin) Watkins Gordon and Ansley Rice; nephews, Berrett Watkins, Eli Rice, Will Rice and Josh Rice; aunts, Anita Lipps, Shirley Wall and Gail (Bud) Raspberry; an uncle, Terry (Cindy) Rice; and many cousins and other extended family members. Along with her family, Ashley was also survived by her late husband’s parents, Steve and Sharon Arant of Calloway County, Kentucky; his siblings, Elle (Jereme) Rose and children, Caleb, Caroline, and Maddie, Jesse (Kady) Arant and children, Bella, Cole, Isaac, Steven, and Gillian, and Josh (Payton) Arant and children, Hayden, Townes, and Sullivan, all of whom she loved dearly. A special friend to both Seth and Ashley, Tip Reed of Old Hickory, Tennessee, also survives.
A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, with Craig Peevyhouse officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Dale Bell
Jimmy Dale Bell, 87, of Madison, Alabama, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Madison at the Range Assisted Living Facility in Madison.
He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in New Concord, Kentucky, to John Benjamin Bell and Nellie Emerson Bell.
He retired as electronic technician with Bell Telephone Company and was a member of Lindsey Lane Baptist Church in Athens, Alabama, but was a previous long-time member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Murray. He was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Opha Spiceland and Donna Key; and one brother, JB Bell.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Julia Ann (Beach) Bell; whom he married Oct. 25, 1958, in Kirksey, Kentucky; two daughters, Tammie Bell Zacheretti and husband Philip of Lenior City, Tennessee, and Janna Bell Shults and husband Travis of Rogersville, Alabama; one brother, Sam Moss Bell and wife Pam of Worthington; six grandchildren, Courtney Zacheretti Hammett and husband Cory of Dandridge, Tennessee, Kathryn Zacheretti Spottswood and husband Andrew of Redmond, Washington, Nick Zacheretti and partner McKinley Mooneyham of Farragut, Tennessee, Anne Shults Swanner and husband Jon of Huntsville, Alabama, Sara Shults Elmore and husband Logan of Athens, Alabama, and Katelyn Shults Yaluk and husband Alberto of Lawrence, Kansas; and 20 great-grandchildren, Ansley, Lila, Judson, and Maeve Hammett, Griffin, Sukie, Elliot, Pippa, and Deacon Spottswood, Roman and Hendrix Zacheretti, Aiden, Ellis, and Owen Swanner, Reese, Audrey, and Hayes Elmore, and Juliana, Amina, and Mara Yaluk.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Cory Hammett officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Affinity Hospice, 216 Aquarius Drive, Suite 306, Birmingham, Alabama 35209.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Wayne Motley
Jerry Wayne Motley, 74 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, to Leroy Motley and Eddie Marie (Jones) Motley.
He was an over the road truck driver. He drove from east coast to west coast, north border to south border for more than 25 years. He also loved hitting the road on his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Lee Motley and Jerry Lynn Motley; two siblings, Kenneth Lee Motley of Chicago, Illinois, and Betty Jo Garrigus of Union City, Tennessee; and his life mate, Deloris Buckelew.
Mr. Motley is survived by two daughters, Monica Forrester (Frankie) of Union City and Kaycee Tacker of Germantown, Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Nicole and Natalie Buckelew of Clarksville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Sidney VanCleave of Samburg, Tennessee, Cameron and Kobie Motley of Smith, AR, Corlee and Kenlee Motley of Hot Springs, AR, Hayden and Silas Tacker of Murray, KY and six step grandchildren of Clarksville, Tennessee; and one sister, Joyce Rezac (Darryl) of Murray.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Siebold
Our beloved Mom, Linda Siebold, 99, passed away of natural causes at her home on Sept. 10, 2023.
She was a God-loving, kind wife, mother and friend, a World War II WAC Sergeant, and a poet with a good sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, and a daughter, Janet.
Linda is survived by her children, Edie (Doug), Bert (Debbie), Earl (Barbara), Neel (Gemma), Linda (Steve); her brother, Charlie; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service held.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Don Erwin
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Mr. Kerry Don Erwin, 57, of Murray, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife with his brother and sister by his side after a three week battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kerry was born on October 15, 1965 in Murray, KY to the late James Dale Erwin and Marilyn Lassiter Herndon. He loved to hunt and spend time with his beloved family. He was a member of the Calloway County Class of 1983 and a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Kerry was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife, Tina Bogard Erwin of Murray; a daughter, Haley Erwin of Murray; a step daughter, Sloane VanSickle (Richard) of Murray; a step son, Garret Wright of Murray; a brother, Kenny Erwin (Kathy) of Murray; a sister, Kim Erwin Phillips of Puryear, TN. In addition he leaves behind three grandchildren, Calliope VanSickle, Ethan and Abby and a great friend that he considered to be just like a son, Ethan Edwards.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Don Erwin is set for 2 pm on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Allen Miller will officiate and burial will follow at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4 – 7 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray and also from 1 pm – 2 pm on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Don Erwin by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Patricia McCuiston
Patricia McCuiston, 73, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
