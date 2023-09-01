Donna K. Lassiter Jackson
Donna K. (Lassiter) Jackson, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Murray, to Marvin Lassiter and Linda Sue (Jetton) Lassiter.
She was a homemaker, gardener, and was the sixth generation co-owner of Lassiter Farms. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, J.N. Williams 805 Chapter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Geneva Cooper.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Ronnie Jackson; whom she married June 6, 1965, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Murray; one son, Mitch Jackson and wife Roshella of Murray; two grandchildren, Ashley Tynes and husband Cody of Murray and Sabrina Jackson and fiancé Logan Gordon of Murray; and seven great-grandchildren, Dallas, Dalton, Duncan, and Dutton Tynes, Esmae Barnhill, and Hadlee and Aspen Elderkin.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Russell Ragovin
Russell Ragovin, God’s beloved child, took his final breath on earth at the age of 77 on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023, at his home in Gainesville, Florida, and crossed over the threshold into eternity into the arms of God. Even though he struggled with multiple overlapping health issues, his death was sudden and unexpected.
The son of Albert and Mary (Basara) Ragovin, Russ was born April 26, 1946, in New York City. He grew up in Milmay, in rural southern New Jersey, helping his family on their egg producing chicken farm, in a multi-generational household where Ukrainian and Polish also were spoken. Weekends were often spent in New York City, where his father worked as a pressman for the New York Times. Russ and his younger sister Eileen attended the last remaining two-room elementary school house in the state. He graduated from Vineland High School, going on to receive an undergraduate degree in business and philosophy from Ottawa University, a Master of Philosophy degree from Drew University in the philosophy of religion, and a Master of Divinity degree from Eastern Baptist (Palmer) Theological Seminary. He put himself through school by working in a variety of jobs including as an adjunct professor teaching philosophy, in the insurance industry, as a driving instructor, chauffeur, and youth counselor. Following his pastoral internship in Woodbury, New Jersey, chaplaincy training in both psychiatric and hospital settings, and ordination with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the southwest region, he served churches in Texas, Tennessee, California, Illinois and Kentucky. He embodied his Jewish heritage with being a follower of Jesus with integrity and pride. He loved preaching, teaching, and was a true pastor to his flocks, working with an extraordinary generosity of spirit until he was 74. More than anything Russ loved his family. He and Ruth Richardson met while both were graduate students at Drew University and they married in a private ceremony on Aug. 15, 1985. Since he hated cold weather, they did not return to her home in Canada but spent their almost 39 years of marriage in various places in the United States, with numerous lengthy stays in Berlin (both before and after the wall came down). They supported each other in ministry. They had many opportunities to travel and explore the world. His love for his daughter Rachel and grandchildren Eliana and Isaac was fierce and he was so proud of all of them. Perhaps the greatest gift he ever received was being able to spend the last nine months of his life living only five minutes away from them, enjoying their frequent visits and constant laughter. Russ began each day and every sermon with a joke and always had a twinkle in his eye. His essence could be summarized by the single word of “kindness.”
Russ is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin; a daughter, Rachel Ragovin; grandchildren, Eliana and Isaac Benton-Ragovin; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Richardson; his father-in-law Herbert Richardson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nick Guarino, John Richardson, Sarah Richardson, Paul Richardson and Toni Richardson; a nephew, Adam Guarino and wife Cindy; and nieces, Jackie and Mimi Richardson.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ragovin; a sister, Eileen Guarino; and a daughter, Jennifer.
A private natural burial service was held at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery near Gainesville, Florida, on July 17, 2023.
Gifts in memory of Russell Ragovin may be sent to First Christian Church, 111 N. Fifth St, Murray, KY 42071, the church his wife served for 14 years and which showed such extraordinary kindness toward him.
“How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, ‘Your God reigns!’” (Isaiah 52:7-9)
Eileen Frett
Eileen Frett, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born Jan. 8, 1940, in Woodstock, Illinois, she was the daughter of George Frett and Alvina (Engles) Frett.
She was a retired bus monitor for the Calloway County Board of Education and was currently employed at Angels Attic Thrift Shop. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Richard George Frett; and sisters-in-law, Michaelene Catherine (Groner) Frett.
Eileen is survived by her brother, William Frett of Murray; special friend and caregiver, Darlene Johnson of Puryear, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Frett of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Stacy (Ferlin) Pomfrett of Goodletsville, Tennessee, Richard (late Patricia) Frett of Cary, Illinois, Sheila Frett of Winfield, Illinois, Melissa (Robert) Forschler of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Christopher (Mary Sue) Frett of Argyle, Texas.
A memorial mass will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Fr. Santhosh Thomas officiating. A private family inurnment be at Murray Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Sue Carraway
Sue Carraway, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
