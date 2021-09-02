Janet Louise Nall
Janet Louise Nall, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Joseph Clarence Nall and Mable Peck Nall, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Murray State University. She taught school, and was a retired security guard for a men’s maximum-security prison in Arizona. She was also a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Nall is survived by one daughter, Ginger Williams of Murray; one son, Joseph Brentt Nance of Murray; two sisters, Cassy Thompson of Benton and Denita Weber and husband John of Poolesville, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family services will be held.
Harvey Pritchett Jr.
Harvey Pritchett Jr., 77, of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the home of a friend.
He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Murray, Kentucky, to Harvey and RE Mardis Pritchett, who precedes him in death.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by two daughters, Angela Pritchett of Murray and Virginia Pritchett of Dexter; a sister, Judy Brandon and husband Roger of Paducah; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Hattie Boles of Golo.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Bertha King
Bertha King, 82, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
She was born March 3, 1939, in Hackleburg, Alabama, to Floyd and Ora Cleveland Anglin.
Her career was being a homemaker and raising her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bobby King; a son, Steve King; one grandson, Robert Hamilton; a sister, Lorene Jarnagin; a brother, Hughdon Anglin; and her very special friend of recent years, Garvin Phillips.
Mrs. King is survived by a son, Danny King (Julie); a daughter, Cathy Pennington (Gerald); and three grandchildren, Mary King, Quinn King and Daniel King; a great-grandson, Robert Lane Hamilton; sisters, Faye Terry, Shirley Rayburn and Ann White; and one brother, William Anglin.
A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Hope, The Hope Center, 1981 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301.
Dr. Stephen E. Horwood
Dr. Stephen E. Horwood, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in wartime London, England to George Horwood and Blanche Willison Horwood.
He earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Sam Houston University, a master’s from South Dakota University, and a Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University. He retired from Murray State University after 33 years of teaching and was Residential Head of Clark College for 13 years. He was a dedicated mentor to his students and felt that if a student failed, he had failed. He put his heart and soul into making Clark College a home away from home and a supportive community for all students. He attended First Christian Church where he made many caring friends.
He loved teaching, classic Jaguars, raising farm animals, carpentry and afternoon tea with shortbread. He was a world traveler and adventurer. He was known for his English wit and humor. He never lost his accent or love of the English countryside. He was proud of his family printing heritage. His father and all three brothers were in the printing field their entire careers. At the age of 23, he disembarked from the Queen Elizabeth II with $100 in his pocket and in his words, “achieved the American dream.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Simon Horwood.
Dr. Horwood is survived by his wife, Angela Thomas; sons, Colin Thomas Horwood of Murray and Graham Horwood and wife Amy Bain and granddaughter Sloane of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Jeff Horwood and wife Joan and Vic Horwood and wife Julie of Devon, England; and two nieces, Kim Horwood of London and Kerry West of Portsmouth, England.
A celebration of life will be on his birthday, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at First Christian Church. The British tea will be from 2-4 p.m. in the community room to share memories and stories.
Orland Ray Britton
Orland Ray Britton, 93, of Greeneville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired in 1989 from Kraft, where he worked as a production supervisor and a dairy field man.He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the LaRue Bible class, and cherished his ties to Hardins Chapel UMC. He loved gospel music and bluegrass as well as crappie fishing. He followed the Atlanta Braves and all sports of UT and Greeneville High, especially football. He was a captain of the Greeneville High football team, and was a founding member of the Greeneville Hiking Club. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Phine Hollomon Britton; his parents, Tine and Leeta Luttrell Britton; a son, Ben Britton; a daughter-in-law, Cindi Britton; and a brother, Billy Britton.
Mr. Britton is survived by a daughter, Vicki Britton (Mike) Kemp of Murray; a son: Ed (Elizabeth) Britton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a son, Mark Britton of Greeneville; a daughter-in-law, Susan Britton of Morristown; five grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Britton, Trevor (Andrea) Britton, Ethan (Sarah) Britton, Leeta (Logan) Batlle and Gus Britton; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Britton, Bradie Batlle, Kidd Britton, Beau Batlle and Charlotte Britton; and many nieces, nephews, dear cousins and special friends.
The graveside service will be limited to immediate family. No formal visitation is planned at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Lynn ‘Frankie’ Lee
Lynn “Frankie” Lee, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Fred Thomas Lee and Irma Killius Lee.
He served in the National Guard, and worked as a cook prior to becoming ill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one aunt, Rose Hicks, and one uncle, Billy Joe Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his son, Thomas Allen Lee of Murray; an aunt, Linda Williams and husband Steve of Almo; and numerous cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Leonard H. Webb Jr.
Leonard H. Webb Jr., 80, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; a Kentucky Colonel. He was a Prudential Insurance manager and agent for 33 years, and then an independent agent for 22 years. He was a member of the Life Underwriters Association and Life Underwriters Training Council Fellowship. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus #1418 and had served as a Grand Knight. He was also a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Heloved to hunt and fish with his family.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hodge; his brother, Michael Webb; his parents, Leonard H. Webb Sr. and Agnes Lena Schaefer Webb.
Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Barbara Mary Martin Jokerst Webb of Mayfield; three sons, James Brian Webb of Bartlett, Tennessee, Brian Keith Webb of Mayfield and Michael Steven (Emily) Webb of Brownsburg, Indiana; one brother, Stephen (Nancy) Webb of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; his seven grandchildren, Josh Webb, Joseph Webb, Lesli Webb, Chris Webb, Jake Webb, Abbey Webb and Olivia Webb; and his two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Christopher Webb and Oscar Vincent Webb.
A memorial funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Fr. Darrell Venters officiating. Visitation is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the church. Private family entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House,1959 State Route 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
William Nicky Morris
William Nicky Morris, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born April 23, 1960, in Murray, to Janice Holmes Morris and William Aaron Morris.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mavis McCoil and Mary Majors.
Mr. Morris is survived by his mother, Janice Morris; a sister, Tina Phillips; two nephews; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and special friend, Mahotah Bailey.
A visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Ricky Joe ‘Rick’ West
Ricky Joe “Rick” West, 62, a resident of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021,
after a brief illness at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1959, in Murray and returned to Murray after residing in
Michigan for a short time. He was a very talented and creative
craftsman. During his career, he enjoyed working with Jack Wallis
Stain Glass & Doors and Curtis Woodsmith. He had a very kind soul
and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joe West and Sandra Gail Miller.
Mr. West is survived by his children, Hollie West Rattan and husband Mantosh Rattan of
Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Sean West and wife Mary West of Palm
Bay, Florida; grandchildren, Everett and Elise West and Bianca, Jack,
and Eric Rattan; sisters, Genia Leehy and husband Lawrence Leehy of Clarkston, Michigan, Nicole Cain and husband Brian Cain of Murray; one brother, Charles Shain West of Mayfield; his fiancée, Donna Barger Malone of Murray; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
No service is planned at this time.
James William ‘Bill’ Phillips
James William “Bill” Phillips, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
