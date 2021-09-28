Deborah Renee Black
Deborah Renee Black, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Greenacres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edgar and Mary Lou Anderson Rhodes.
She was involved in clerical work, and was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Tippy Rhodes and Alfred and Helen Anderson.
Ms. Black is survived by her son, Chandler Black of Clifton, Virginia; one brother, Eddie Rhodes and wife Kay of Knoxville, Tennessee; and her lifelong friend, Vickie Housden of Murray.
A graveside service will at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Gary Vacca officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Active pallbearers will be Ricky Rhodes, Greg McNutt, Travis Stirewalt, Tim Forth, Austin Eaves and Tony Melton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Irby and Roger Rhodes.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Avenue, Evansville, IN 4771.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Karan Jane Forth
Karan Jane Forth, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She born Nov. 19, 1958, in Murray, to Owen and Georgia Mathis Causey.
She was a graduate of Calloway County High School and a member of Higher Praise Church in Murray. Karan loved to fish and spend her time with her grandson, Jaxon. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Forth; a granddaughter, Layla Grace Forth; and her parents.
Karan is survived by her husband, David Forth of Murray; brothers, Jimmy Causey of Puryear, Tennessee, and Jerry Causey and wife Liz of Paris, Tennessee; one grandson, Jaxon Forth of Murray; and a stepdaughter, Mandy English.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Marilyn McComb officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Causey, Jerry Causey, David Forth and Jeff Wyatt. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Mae Frances Taylor Vance
Mae Frances Taylor Vance, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Floyd Taylor and Neva Windsor Taylor.
She worked in retail sales and later worked as a caregiver. She was a devoted Christian, loved spending time outdoors, and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coffield Vance, whom she married Dec. 7, 1946, in Corinth, Mississippi; a son, William Vance; a daughter, Cindy Vance; four sisters, Treva Reuvene Moffitt, Martha Wallace, Barbara Roberts and Jeraldine “Lottie” VanEtten; and three brothers, Ruble Taylor, Bill Taylor,and Codie Taylor.
Mrs. Vance is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Vance)Derington of Benton; a daughter-in-law, Margie Vance of Murray; two sisters, Sylvia Taylor Sanert and husband Errol and Lynda Taylor Cooper and husband Gerald, all of Murray; a sister-in-law, Edna Vance of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Derington and wife Dana, Kim (Vance) Morris and husband Scott, Donielle (Derington) Underwood and husband Troy, Amberly (Vance) Munsey and husband Kevin, and Emily (Vance) Shields and husband Jeff; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh Morris and wife Morgan, Kaliya Morris, McCartney Derington, Bailey Derington, Paige Underwood, Madison Underwood, Kayce Mae Underwood, Ava Munsey, Lila Frances Munsey, Asa Munsey and Brady Shields; and two great-great grandchildren, Willa Mae and Wilder Morris.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jan Vance, Jamie Vance, Mike Vance, Steve Roberts, Sam Underwood and George Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Derington, Kevin Munsey, Asa Munsey, Jeff Shields, Brady Shields, Scott Morris and Troy Underwood. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Trust for Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, KY 40217.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip G. Rogers
Phillip G. Rogers, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born .Aug. 16, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky, to Henry P. Rogers and Oina Suiter Rogers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra J. Outland, and two brothers, Jerry Rogers and Danny Rogers.
He retired in 1995 from Prudential Financial Services after 31 years of service. He was a minister, ordained in the Upper Room in Jerusalem and baptized in the Jordan River. He preached, taught Sunday school, was an elder of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and a deacon at the Assembly of God. He ministered to the local Hispanic community, people in jail and prison, and distributed gospel literature - his personal ministry for more than 50 years. Phillip founded Share the Hope, a ministry to Eastern Kentucky and Chelyabinsk, Russia. and was a Kentucky Colonel, He was a member of the Gideons International, the Community Emergency Response Team, and the Calloway County Concerned Citizens, and was awarded the Senate Citation Award for Humanitarian Aid Work.
Loving the outdoors, gardening, planting flowers, feeding birds and wildlife while he loved his home and family, he was devoted to God and looked forward to Jesus coming back. Pastor Rogers wanted to lead everyone in his path to salvation. He helped people in need and was a peacemaker.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Sally M. Lovett Rogers of Murray, one daughter, Cindy Crass and husband Joe, two sons; Phillip Lynn Rogers and wife Robbie, and Wade Rogers and wife Molly, all of Murray; grandchildren, April Crass, Kris Crass, Tim Rogers, Becky Trimble, Henry Rogers and Livi Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Burks, Aaron Dowdy, and Eric Kelleher officiating. Entombment followed in Murray City Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Henry Rogers, Tim Rogers, Christian Clere, Matthew Rogers, Bobby Peery, Bobby Dietz and Dan Rogers. Honorary pallbearers were Kristopher Crass, Lance Burkeen, Joe Crass, Jerry Lovett, Ethan Rogers, Brian Futrell, Austin Tucker, Canon Clere, Steve Bell, Bruce Ottway, Kenny Rogers and Dylan Vance. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the, Gideons International, Murray Gideons, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071,or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Janis R. Shultz
Janis R. Shultz, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in McCutchenville, Ohio, to Oscar and Pearl Beidelschies.
She married the love of her life, Edwin “Ed” Shultz, on Dec. 15, 1951, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were two brothers, James and Carl Beidelschies; a sister, Catherine Downs; and stepmother, Estella Beidelschies.
Mrs. Shultz is survived by her son, Scott (Heidi) Shultz of Murray; and two grandchildren, Alex and Addie Shultz of Murray.
She retired from the Admissions Office at Murray State University. During her retirement, Janis enjoyed spending time with her two wonderful grandkids and her faithful canine companion, Maggie.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 766, Murray, KY 42071, and will be used to fund the continuing education of her dear friend and long time caregiver, Indy.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of local arrangements.
Daniel ‘Danny’ Joseph Gee
Daniel “Danny” Joseph Gee, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Logan, West Virginia, to Berton Eldridge Gee and Mary Alice Gibbs Gee.
He was the owner and operator of Danny Gee Plumbing before retiring. He attended Masons Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gee is survived by his wife,Carlene Gee of Murray, whom he married April 11, 1975; two daughters, Heather Stevens and husband Kody and Kristen Townsend and husband Nate, all of Murray; one brother, Richard Gee and wife Joyce of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Paisley, Graceyn, and Kannon Stevens and Lucas Townsend, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Slack and Joel Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Blanchette
Pauline Blanchette, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Donald Fortune
Donald Fortune, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.