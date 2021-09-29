Karan Jane Forth
Karan Jane Forth, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She born Nov. 19, 1958, in Murray, to Owen and Georgia Mathis Causey.
She was a graduate of Calloway County High School and a member of Higher Praise Church in Murray. Karan loved to fish and spend her time with her grandson, Jaxon. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Forth; a granddaughter, Layla Grace Forth; and her parents.
Karan is survived by her husband, David Forth of Murray; brothers, Jimmy Causey of Puryear, Tennessee, and Jerry Causey and wife Liz of Paris, Tennessee; one grandson, Jaxon Forth of Murray; and a stepdaughter, Mandy English.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Marilyn McComb officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Causey, Jerry Causey, David Forth and Jeff Wyatt. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Renee Black
Deborah Renee Black, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Greenacres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Edgar and Mary Lou Anderson Rhodes.
She was involved in clerical work, and was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Tippy Rhodes and Alfred and Helen Anderson.
Ms. Black is survived by her son, Chandler Black of Clifton, Virginia; one brother, Eddie Rhodes and wife Kay of Knoxville, Tennessee; and her lifelong friend, Vickie Housden of Murray.
A graveside service will at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Gary Vacca officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Active pallbearers will be Ricky Rhodes, Greg McNutt, Travis Stirewalt, Tim Forth, Austin Eaves and Tony Melton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Irby and Roger Rhodes.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Avenue, Evansville, IN 4771.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jo Roberts Pond
Betty Jo Roberts Pond, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Farm Assisted Living in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Somerset, Kentucky, to William Edgar Roberts and Loretta Sweet Roberts.
She worked at PML in Paris, Tennessee for more than 20 years, and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Richard “Dick” Pond; a sister, Eva Wilson; two brothers, Roger Roberts and Jim Roberts; and four grandsons, Richard Allen Wesley, E. Matthew Godby, Thomas Lee Wesley and James William Wesley.
Mrs. Pond is survived by three daughters, Ronda Godby and husband Earl of Buchanan, Tennessee, Penny Starks and husband Eddie of Buchanan and Vicki Canter and husband Chad of Murray; two sons, Wayne Pond of Buchanan and Richie Pond and wife Lori of Paris; one sister, Nancy Flowers and husband Ray of Buchanan; one brother, Randy Roberts and wife Nancy of Eubank; 11 grandchildren, Tommy, Alicia, Andy, Clinton, Kevin, Chris, Cody, Rachel, Michael, Katelyn and Bernedette; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Bryanna, Shawn, Matthew, Ryan, Caiden, Kerri Jo, Alayna and Cameron.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike White officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Farm Assisted Living, 220 College St., Puryear, TN 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jessica Wright
Jessica Wright, 64, of Graves County, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Lola Mae Starks
Lola Mae Starks, 91, of Almo, Kentucky, formerly of Madison Heights, Michigan, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Shemwell Healthcare in Providence, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Terry Hopkins
Terry E. Hopkins, 71, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.