Terry Eugene Hopkins
Terry Eugene Hopkins, 71, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Dexter, to George Dewey Hopkins and Eugenia Woodall Hopkins.
He was the owner of Hopkins Auto Repair, former head mechanic for the Calloway County Bus Garage, and was a truck driver for United States Postal Service. He was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church and the Murray-Calloway County Fair Board, and a former Jaycee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, George Rex Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Theresa Diane Collins Hopkins of Dexter; one daughter, Kim Harpole and husband Mark of Almo; one son, Michael Hopkins of Hazel; one sister, Sherry Hopkins McKinney of Dexter; and three grandchildren, Ashley Manning and husband Marcus of Murray, Amanda Harpole of Almo and Addison Harpole of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McDaniel Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Betty Jo Roberts Pond
Betty Jo Roberts Pond, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Farm Assisted Living in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Somerset, Kentucky, to William Edgar Roberts and Loretta Sweet Roberts.
She worked at PML in Paris, Tennessee for more than 20 years, and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Richard “Dick” Pond; a sister, Eva Wilson; two brothers, Roger Roberts and Jim Roberts; and four grandsons, Richard Allen Wesley, E. Matthew Godby, Thomas Lee Wesley and James William Wesley.
Mrs. Pond is survived by three daughters, Ronda Godby and husband Earl of Buchanan, Tennessee, Penny Starks and husband Eddie of Buchanan and Vicki Canter and husband Chad of Murray; two sons, Wayne Pond of Buchanan and Richie Pond and wife Lori of Paris; one sister, Nancy Flowers and husband Ray of Buchanan; one brother, Randy Roberts and wife Nancy of Eubank; 11 grandchildren, Tommy, Alicia, Andy, Clinton, Kevin, Chris, Cody, Rachel, Michael, Katelyn and Bernedette; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Bryanna, Shawn, Matthew, Ryan, Caiden, Kerri Jo, Alayna and Cameron.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike White officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Farm Assisted Living, 220 College St., Puryear, TN 38251.
Shelby L. Hosford
Shelby L. Hosford, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.