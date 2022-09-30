Peggy Ann Whited
Peggy Ann Whited, 84, of Franklin, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
A native of Allen County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Earl C. and Lavinia Stanley Wheat.
She was a member of Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, gardening, and, most of all, her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard (Ricky) Whited; a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Marie Harrell; and her sister, Lorene West.
Peggy is survived by her children, Debbie Moore of Franklin, Teri Kelly (Shawn) of Hickory, Sheri Latimer of Murray, Dianne Whited of Bowling Green, Elic Whited (Gretchen) of Paducah and Angela Richerson (Kevin) of Murray; one brother, Roy Wheat (Polly) of Franklin; one sister, Jesse Moody of Franklin; 12 grandchildren, Felecia Thornton, Jimmy Harrell, Jennifer Gagliardi, Melissa Henson, Cody Latimer, Lacey Latimer, Renae Rohrs, Brian Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Derrick Lewis, Tanner Richerson and Taylor Richerson; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
David Lee Cornelius
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness.
Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius.
He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two siblings, Marie Cooper (Bill) of Harrodsburg and Fred Cornelius of Murray; and was a beloved uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, James Wilson Cornelius Jr., Clarence William Cornelius and twin sister, Donna Elliott.
A longtime teacher and U.S. Navy veteran, Dr. Cornelius retired from East Washington University at Cheney, Washington, in 2005 where he served as a faculty member and chairman of the communications department and associate dean of the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences. While at EWU, he was awarded the Trustees Medal, their highest award for teaching excellence. He and his dean, Dr. Jefferf Shertok, also received an extensive FIPSE grant for an Across the Curriculum focus in their college. He also established an annual lecture series to honor the memory of Dean Shertok and funded by Daniel Carper.
Dvid graduated from Harrodsburg High School in 1963, serving as president of his senior class and excelling as a debater for four years. Following high school, he received a scholarship to the University of Pittsburg, with a generous General Motors Scholarship his senior year. As a speech and debate major, he also held offices as president of the Pitt Debate Union. During his term, he debated with the Oxford debate teams on their visit to the U.S. Following graduation, he stayed on at Pitt for a master’s degree funded by a National Defense Scholarship.
After receiving his AB and MA degrees, David served four years in the U.S. Navy. He scored first place in his radar training at Great Lakes Naval Base. In recognition of his achievement, he was assigned to one year as instructor of radarmen at Glynco, Georgia. After that year, he was assigned radar duty on the newly commissioned La Moure County LST. He was stationed at Norfolk, Virginia. During his remaining three years in the Navy, he took tours in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and through the Panama Canal to San Diego, California.
His GI Bill and an assistantship permitted him to earn a Ph.D. in communications at Florida State University.
Following his degree at Florida State, he was hired as an assistant professor at Pitt, where he supervised graduate students working on advanced degrees in speech communication. After seven years at Pitt, Dr. Cornelius began his 21 years at East Washington University, retiring June 2, 2005.
David’s many years as student teacher, administrator and veteran depict a rich and varied career. His love of reading, classical music and opera provided a rich and fulfilling life. He traveled widely throughout Europe, Canada, Australia and the U.S.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Marilyn J. Young Endowment for Intercollegiate Debate at Florida State University Foundation, Attn: Mafe Brooks, 325 W. College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301. In memo line, indicate endorsement for intercollegiate debate in honor of Dr. David Cornelius.
A memorial service will be held at a later time in Spokane, Washington.
Robin Adelle Demarchi
Robin Adelle Demarchi, 66, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Joan Barnes
Joan Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.