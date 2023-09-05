Peter H. van Ameringen
Mr. Peter H. van Ameringen, 71 of Murray, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Peter was born in New Kensington, PA, raised in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL and lived most of his life in Murray, Kentucky. He had fond memories of his childhood in Florida and his summers which he spent in Murray with his beloved brother Frank visiting his grandparents, Graves and Nelle Hendon.
Peter graduated from Stanton Military Academy and then served in the United States Navy for six years. While stationed in the Philippines he met and married his wife, Espie. Together they had four beautiful children, Genia, Heidi, Amanda and Matthew. Peter’s family will always remember him for his love for the Lord, his love for his family, the most eloquent (and long-winded) prayers, his talent in the kitchen, and his love of lottery tickets. Peter and his wife, Espie, are members of Hardin Baptist Church.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter James and Joanne van Ameringen, brother Frank and sister Melissa. He is survived by wife Espie, daughters Genia and Heidi van Ameringen, daughter Amanda Butterworth and husband Matt, son Matthew van Ameringen and wife Alex, and three grandchildren Riley, Hazel and Lincoln, his littlest hearts whom he loved very much.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Peter van Ameringen is set for 1 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
His family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Peter van Ameringen by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for his family.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Donna K. Lassiter Jackson
Donna K. (Lassiter) Jackson, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Murray, to Marvin Lassiter and Linda Sue (Jetton) Lassiter.
She was a homemaker, gardener, and was the sixth generation co-owner of Lassiter Farms. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, J.N. Williams 805 Chapter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Geneva Cooper.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Ronnie Jackson; whom she married June 6, 1965, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Murray; one son, Mitch Jackson and wife Roshella of Murray; two grandchildren, Ashley Tynes and husband Cody of Murray and Sabrina Jackson and fiancé Logan Gordon of Murray; and seven great-grandchildren, Dallas, Dalton, Duncan, and Dutton Tynes, Esmae Barnhill, and Hadlee and Aspen Elderkin.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church with David Allbritten officiating. Burial followed in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Russell Ragovin
Russell Ragovin, God’s beloved child, took his final breath on earth at the age of 77 on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023, at his home in Gainesville, Florida, and crossed over the threshold into eternity into the arms of God. Even though he struggled with multiple overlapping health issues, his death was sudden and unexpected.
The son of Albert and Mary (Basara) Ragovin, Russ was born April 26, 1946, in New York City. He grew up in Milmay, in rural southern New Jersey, helping his family on their egg producing chicken farm, in a multi-generational household where Ukrainian and Polish also were spoken. Weekends were often spent in New York City, where his father worked as a pressman for the New York Times. Russ and his younger sister Eileen attended the last remaining two-room elementary school house in the state. He graduated from Vineland High School, going on to receive an undergraduate degree in business and philosophy from Ottawa University, a Master of Philosophy degree from Drew University in the philosophy of religion, and a Master of Divinity degree from Eastern Baptist (Palmer) Theological Seminary. He put himself through school by working in a variety of jobs including as an adjunct professor teaching philosophy, in the insurance industry, as a driving instructor, chauffeur, and youth counselor. Following his pastoral internship in Woodbury, New Jersey, chaplaincy training in both psychiatric and hospital settings, and ordination with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the southwest region, he served churches in Texas, Tennessee, California, Illinois and Kentucky. He embodied his Jewish heritage with being a follower of Jesus with integrity and pride. He loved preaching, teaching, and was a true pastor to his flocks, working with an extraordinary generosity of spirit until he was 74. More than anything Russ loved his family. He and Ruth Richardson met while both were graduate students at Drew University, and they married in a private ceremony on Aug. 15, 1985. Since he hated cold weather, they did not return to her home in Canada but spent their almost 39 years of marriage in various places in the United States, with numerous lengthy stays in Berlin (both before and after the wall came down). They supported each other in ministry. They had many opportunities to travel and explore the world. His love for his daughter Rachel and grandchildren Eliana and Isaac was fierce and he was so proud of all of them. Perhaps the greatest gift he ever received was being able to spend the last nine months of his life living only five minutes away from them, enjoying their frequent visits and constant laughter. Russ began each day and every sermon with a joke and always had a twinkle in his eye. His essence could be summarized by the single word of “kindness.”
Russ is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin; a daughter, Rachel Ragovin; grandchildren, Eliana and Isaac Benton-Ragovin; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Richardson; his father-in-law Herbert Richardson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nick Guarino, John Richardson, Sarah Richardson, Paul Richardson and Toni Richardson; a nephew, Adam Guarino and wife Cindy; and nieces, Jackie and Mimi Richardson.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Ragovin; a sister, Eileen Guarino; and a daughter, Jennifer.
A private natural burial service was held at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery near Gainesville, Florida, on July 17, 2023.
Gifts in memory of Russell Ragovin may be sent to First Christian Church, 111 N. Fifth St, Murray, KY 42071, the church his wife served for 14 years and which showed such extraordinary kindness toward him.
“How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, ‘Your God reigns!’” (Isaiah 52:7-9)
Sue Hale Carraway
Sue Hale Carraway, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Toy Elvie Hale and Lexie Cleaver Hale.
She was a homemaker and a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Carraway, and a brother, Glen Tom Hale.
Mrs. Carraway is survived by two daughters, Teressa Long and husband Kenny of Murray and Lisa Morris and husband Michael of Buchanan, Tennessee; three sons, Marty Carraway and wife Tina of Murray, Tony Carraway and Tracy Carraway, both of Murray; six grandchildren, Christy Carraway, Jesse Morris and Hillary, Lacy Kuhlenschmidt and husband Cody, Jeremy Carraway and wife Christy, Emily Ballard and husband Ben and Anthony Carraway; 12 great-grandchildren, Kierstyn, Piper and Kit Carraway, Eden, Truitt, Tuck Kuhlenschmidt, Jayden Carraway, Keegan and Kaiydriana Jones, Carter and Vincent Carraway, and Emma Ballard.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Suzanne 'Suzi' Bogard Thurman
Carol Suzanne “Suzi” Bogard Thurman, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Murray- Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
Born Jan. 28, 1963, in Murray, she was the daughter of David E. Bogard and Joyce (Lax) Bogard of Murray.
She was a beautician, and was a member of North Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Suzi is survived by mother, Joyce Bogard; sisters, Lisa Bogard (Ronnie) Burkeen of Dexter and Kim Bogard (Kenny) Jenkins of Puryear, Tennessee; special friend, Mark McIllwain of Almo; nieces and nephews, Josh (Ashley) Burkeen and Jordan (Danyelle) Burkeen of Murray and Mallorie (Sid) Hutson and Blake (Brittney) Jenkins of Puryear, nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, David E. Bogard.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at New Concord Cemetery, Heritage Lane, New Concord, with Ronnie Burkeen officiating.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Hester
David Hester, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Tri Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Peter H. van Ameringen
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Sue Hale Carraway
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.