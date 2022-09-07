James Robert Cole
James Robert Cole, 80, of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Murray, Kentucky, to Noel Cole and Nell Swift Cole.
He retired after 50 years as a brick mason and had a love for music and was an avid musician. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Cole, and grandson, Titus Cole.
Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Patty Cole; three daughters, Jean Robinson, Connie Shultz and Karen Hayes; one son, Jimmy Cole and wife Christa; one sister, Carolyn Tatum; sister-in-law, Flo Cole; seven grandchildren, Taylor Robinson, Heather Lowery, Rachel Wilson, Sarah Walker, Amanda Stone, Austin Feagin and Talon Cole: and 12 great-grandchildren, Madison, Savannah, Gabriel, Adrian, Aiden, Chloe, Caleb, Emma, Kinzie, Josh, Aimee, Haelie and Sunya.
Mr. Cole wishes were to donate his body to medical school. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Robert Hiram Madden
Robert Hiram Madden, 80, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He retired after 36 years with Emerson Electric in Paris and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Cunningham, Kentucky, to James Madden and Mary Ernestine Reed Madden.
He was married December 18, 1970, to Marie Overby Madden, who survives, of Big Sandy.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by two children, Les (Beth) Madden of Hazel and Sharon Madden of Paris, Tennessee; three brothers, Randal Madden of Alabama, Jackie Madden of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and Rickie Madden of Paris; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Nicole) McMackin, Brooke Hopkins (Dustin Cole), Kati Madden (Jake Baker), Brianna (Garret) Hunter, Hannah (Seth) Harrell, Kendall Wheeler, Draken Mayo and Alan Mayo; five great-grandchildren, Ellie McMackin, Chloe McMackin, Bentley Hopkins, Maverick Cole and Theodore Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Anita Roberts, and one brother, James Madden.
The body is to be cremated with no public services planned at this time.
Betty Lou Robertson
Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Robertson was born on October 5, 1935 in Caswell, Maine to the late Louis and Idella Walton Cote. Betty was an avid quilter and loved making quilts to give away. She was a member of Murray Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill' Robertson; a grandson, Eric Allen Moore as well as 11 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, William Timothy Robertson and wife, Nancy of Little Rock, Arkansas, Richard Louis Robertson of Murray; two daughters, Rebecca Moore and husband, Morgan of Murray, Pamela Jean Adams and husband, Mike of Hermitage, Tennessee; a brother, Freeman Cote of Maine; two sisters in law, Nancy Robertson Lake of Hopkinsville, Mary Robertson of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lee Ann Thacker, Adam Moore, Cote Adams, Crystal Stephens, Niki Robertson, Katie Hall, Jennifer Robertson, Jay Robertson; 14 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson is set for 1 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Mike Burks will officiate and burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Ln, Murray, KY 42071.
Charles Shain West
Charles Shain West, 56, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was a former construction worker, and known for his charismatic and outgoing personality.
Shain is survived by one daughter, Chelsey N. West of Charleston, South Carolina; two sisters Regenia (Larry) Leehy of Clarkston, Michigan, and Nicole (Brian) Cain of Murray; one grandchild, Amorei Ca'Lyce Mcgee; his special friend, Wendee Morris of Mayfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Joe West; mother, Sandra Gail Miller; and one brother, Ricky Joe West.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Linda Fay Hopkins
Linda Fay Hopkins, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born April 13, 1943, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Hollis Sims and Mary Holmes Sims.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Carol Sims.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Gary Hopkins of Murray, whom she married Aug. 26, 1964, in Sedalia, Kentucky; two sons, Mark Hopkins and wife Elizabeth of Auburn, Kansas and Shawn Hopkins and wife Catherine of Wheaton, Illinois; two sisters, Jean Harris and husband Larry of Paducah and Glenda Kay Richards of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one brother, Teddy Sims and wife Stephanie of Paducah; three grandchildren, Garrett Hopkins of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Trent Hopkins of Madison, Wisconsin and Henry Hopkins of Auburn.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter and Larry Harris officiating. Visitation was from 9-11a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116, or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Danny K. Warren
Danny K. Warren, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 23, 1961, in Murray, to L.D. Warren and Martha Ruth Spann Warren.
He worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for 37 years as a storeroom aid. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul David Warren.
Mr. Warren is survived by one daughter, Mary-Ruth Warren of Bon Aqua, Tennessee, and a host of friends.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr and Brett Miles officiating. Burial followed in Sinking Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Earlene Shemwell Doran
Earleen Shemwell Doran of Murray, Kentucky, died at the age of 98 on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. at Passion & Purpose in Almo, Kentucky.
She was born April 27, 1924, in Hickory, Kentucky, to Earl and Hobert McNutt Shemwell.
Earleen married Curtis Wayne Doran on Feb. 13, 1943, whom she loved and cared for faithfully for more than years. Earleen and Wayne raised three daughters and one son.
She lived on Sycamore Street in Murray from 1962 until January 2020 where she taught countless cooking, baking and gardening lessons. Earleen was an herbalist, a Kentucky Colonel, and president of the Quota Club. She sold Fashion 220 until the age of 95, making her the oldest consultant. Earleen and Wayne Doran were charter members of University Church of Christ in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Halla Mae Shemwell Stanley, Genevieve Shemwell Belote and Betty Louise Shemwell Hawkins; her beloved husband, Curtis Wayne Doran; and her “Golden Boy,” Stephen Curtis Doran.
Earlene is survived by her children, Waynette (Bill) Doran Westerfield of Benton, Marilyn Beth Doran Dickson of Evansville, Indiana, and Amy (Terry) Doran Workman of Puryear, Tennessee; her Grandchildren, Chad Westerfield of Cynthiana, Indiana, Cory (Jodi) Westerfield of Benton, Kaci (Derek) Doran Bennett of Elgin, Oklahoma, Matthew (Heather) Harris of Evansville, Jeremy (Robyn) Workman of Puryear, and Alexandra (George) Workman Baladi of Raymond, Mississippi; her great-grandchildren, Luci (Josh) Bennett Stahl, Kylin Westerfield, Lili Bennett, Libi Bennett, Olivia Harris, Andrew Mathis, Adley Westerfield, Taylor Harris, Lincoln Workman, Mia Workman, Tinley Workman, Trippton Harris and Joseph Baladi; her great-great-grandson, Isaiah Bennett Cunningham; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her family at Passion & Purpose Assisted Living.
Earleen lived a full life and touched everyone she encountered. She instilled kindness and perseverance, regardless of circumstance, in her family. She will be remembered as the tough old bird who always kept her family on their toes and always called to sing on birthdays. She was known as Mom, Granny, Granny Leen, Granny La La Leen and Aunt Earleen by those that loved her and will miss her the most. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson and it was her pride and joy to watch them grow and flourish. She was happiest with her family or in nature. She enjoyed birdwatching, reading, gardening, her chickens, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and the daily Ledger & Times crossword puzzle.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Cory Westerfield officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Blalock Coleman Funeral Home.
The family asks that donations be directed to the Calloway County High School Greenhouse, c/o Jacob Falwell, 2108 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071; New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069; or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071. She always looked forward to the greenhouse sale and was one of the first in line to purchase her flowers from the smiling students. In addition to her love for gardening, she supported the New Pathways for Children organization.
Richard Hall
Richard Hall, 76, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 15, 1946, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Joseph Winfield Hall and Ora Alyene Shaw Hall.
He retired from Kenlake Foods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Steve Hall, Joey Hall, Howard Hall and Eddie Hall.
Mr. Hall is survived by two daughters, Gail Hall of Kirksey and Sheila Solberg and husband Gary of Alabama; three sisters, Sue Dominguez and husband Noberto of Murray, Marilyn Peters and husband Larry of Illinois and Peggy Ronchetti and fiancé Bill Pierson of Tennessee; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.
