Carol Suzanne 'Suzi' Bogard Thurman
Carol Suzanne “Suzi” Bogard Thurman, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Murray- Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born Jan. 28, 1963, in Murray, she was the daughter of David E. Bogard and Joyce (Lax) Bogard of Murray.
She was a beautician, and was a member of North Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Suzi is survived by mother, Joyce Bogard; sisters, Lisa Bogard (Ronnie) Burkeen of Dexter and Kim Bogard (Kenny) Jenkins of Puryear, Tennessee; special friend, Mark McIllwain of Almo; nieces and nephews, Josh (Ashley) Burkeen and Jordan (Danyelle) Burkeen of Murray and Mallorie (Sid) Hutson and Blake (Brittney) Jenkins of Puryear, nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, David E. Bogard.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at New Concord Cemetery, Heritage Lane, New Concord, with Ronnie Burkeen officiating.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements,
Jerry Wayne Motley
Jerry Wayne Motley, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Wanda F. Johnson
Wanda F. Johnson, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.