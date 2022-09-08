Earlene Shemwell Doran
Earleen Shemwell Doran of Murray, Kentucky, died at the age of 98 on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. at Passion & Purpose in Almo, Kentucky.
She was born April 27, 1924, in Hickory, Kentucky, to Earl and Hobert McNutt Shemwell.
Earleen married Curtis Wayne Doran on Feb. 13, 1943, whom she loved and cared for faithfully for more than years. Earleen and Wayne raised three daughters and one son.
She lived on Sycamore Street in Murray from 1962 until January 2020 where she taught countless cooking, baking and gardening lessons. Earleen was an herbalist, a Kentucky Colonel, and president of the Quota Club. She sold Fashion 220 until the age of 95, making her the oldest consultant. Earleen and Wayne Doran were charter members of University Church of Christ in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Halla Mae Shemwell Stanley, Genevieve Shemwell Belote and Betty Louise Shemwell Hawkins; her beloved husband, Curtis Wayne Doran; and her “Golden Boy,” Stephen Curtis Doran.
Earlene is survived by her children, Waynette (Bill) Doran Westerfield of Benton, Marilyn Beth Doran Dickson of Evansville, Indiana, and Amy (Terry) Doran Workman of Puryear, Tennessee; her Grandchildren, Chad Westerfield of Cynthiana, Indiana, Cory (Jodi) Westerfield of Benton, Kaci (Derek) Doran Bennett of Elgin, Oklahoma, Matthew (Heather) Harris of Evansville, Jeremy (Robyn) Workman of Puryear, and Alexandra (George) Workman Baladi of Raymond, Mississippi; her great-grandchildren, Luci (Josh) Bennett Stahl, Kylin Westerfield, Lili Bennett, Libi Bennett, Olivia Harris, Andrew Mathis, Adley Westerfield, Taylor Harris, Lincoln Workman, Mia Workman, Tinley Workman, Trippton Harris and Joseph Baladi; her great-great-grandson, Isaiah Bennett Cunningham; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her family at Passion & Purpose Assisted Living.
Earleen lived a full life and touched everyone she encountered. She instilled kindness and perseverance, regardless of circumstance, in her family. She will be remembered as the tough old bird who always kept her family on their toes and always called to sing on birthdays. She was known as Mom, Granny, Granny Leen, Granny La La Leen and Aunt Earleen by those that loved her and will miss her the most. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson and it was her pride and joy to watch them grow and flourish. She was happiest with her family or in nature. She enjoyed birdwatching, reading, gardening, her chickens, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and the daily Ledger & Times crossword puzzle.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Cory Westerfield officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Blalock Coleman Funeral Home.
The family asks that donations be directed to the Calloway County High School Greenhouse, c/o Jacob Falwell, 2108 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071; New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069; or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071. She always looked forward to the greenhouse sale and was one of the first in line to purchase her flowers from the smiling students. In addition to her love for gardening, she supported the New Pathways for Children organization.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Hall
Richard Hall, 76, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 15, 1946, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Joseph Winfield Hall and Ora Alyene Shaw Hall.
He retired from Kenlake Foods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Steve Hall, Joey Hall, Howard Hall and Eddie Hall.
Mr. Hall is survived by two daughters, Gail Hall of Kirksey and Sheila Solberg and husband Gary of Alabama; three sisters, Sue Dominguez and husband Noberto of Murray, Marilyn Peters and husband Larry of Illinois and Peggy Ronchetti and fiancé Bill Pierson of Tennessee; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wm. Gross Magee
Wm. Gross Magee, 65, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Mercy Health, Paducah, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Gross was born into a publishing family and grew up in Ballard County. In recent years, most of his free time was spent with his wife, in nature, photographing eagles and other wildlife, or attending concerts and photographing the musicians.
Mr. Magee was a graduate of Murray State University and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then became a 25-year faculty member at Murray State University where he taught commercial photography and digital imaging. He was the author of "Mammoth Cave Photographic Co. Then and Now.” The book takes readers on a visual tour of the world's longest cave system and recreates the photos of Charles L. Waldack who was the first to photograph the Caves over 100 years ago.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Oliver Magee; a daughter Sarah (Justin Mcfarland) Magee of Murray; a brother, Mike (Linda) Magee of Frankfort; and a sister, Ava (Vic) Siener of Paducah. He also is survived by two foster daughters, Ashley Foster and Lizzy Cullen; and a foster granddaughter, Emily Newberry. He was the son of Alfred James (Pat) Magee and M. Juliette (Judy) Magee Stone of Wickliffe, who preceded him in death.
A memorial celebration will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in LaCenter. Ashes will be spread at Ballard Co. Refuge.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable contribution to Woodlands Nature Station, c/o Friends of LBL, 345 Maintenance Rd., Cadiz KY 42211 https://friendsoflbl.org/donations-and-campaigns
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Herbert B. Camp
Herbert B. Camp, formerly of Camden Tn. passed away September 2, 2022
at Anna Mae Owens Hospice House in Murray, KY. Herbert was born in Holladay, TN to the late
Bud C Camp and Mary Ella Prince Camp on February 18, 1926. He was proceeded in death by Hazel Lovell Herndon Camp, his wife of 58 years and his brothers Roy Camp, Willard Camp and sister Lorene Espenscheid Adams.
He is survived by his children Mary Camp Browning (Joe) and Mark Edwin Camp (Jeannie). He was Granddaddy Herb to his five grandchildren Matthew Browning (Melissa), Samuel Browning (Julie), Steven Camp (Ashley), Bradley Camp (Ellen) and Hannah Camp. His six great grandchildren were blessing to his life, Alexander Browning, Nicholas Browning, Elizabeth Browning, Greyson Browning, Nathaniel Camp and Herbert H Camp (Herbie, named after his great grandfather).
Herb enjoyed visiting people in Health Care facilities, calling friends, family and members of First Baptist Church on their birthdays. He was an avid golfer and was known as the “Golf Cart Man”. He loved working on, selling and trading golf carts. He was also the “Mole Man” on North Forrest Ave. It was a mission for him to rid his yard and his neighbor’s yards of moles.
Herb was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus of the First Baptist Church, Camden, Tn., a retired Safety Engineer for TVA. A member of Magic Valley Golf Club Association, BPOE Elks Lodge, VFW, American Legion. After the death of Rep. William Herndon (Herb’s Brother-in-law), he served the remainder of Rep Herndon’s term as a Tennessee State Representative for the 74th Legislative District.
Visitation and a Celebration of life will be held at Oakdale Funeral Home, 401 641N, Camden, Tn., on Saturday, September 10,2022. Visitation from 10:00 AM– 12 Noon with Celebration of Life Service held at Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel September 10, 2022 at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Herbert’s memory to the Music Department at First Baptist Church, 269 Post Oak Ave., Camden, Tn. 37320.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.