Wanda Faye Garrett Johnson
Wanda Faye Garrett Johnson, 70 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Booneville, Mississippi, to Faye Garrett and the Rev. Coy Garrett.
She was a graduate of Murray State University, receiving both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She was a proud member of the Kentucky Education Association and National Education Association, having taught throughout her career at her alma mater, Calloway County High School. She was a dedicated member of Kirksey United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Danny Johnson of Murray; her mother, Faye Garrett of Murray; her sons, Mark Johnson of Jackson, Georgia, and Kevin Johnson of Murray; her brother Edwin Garrett and wife Karen of Greenville, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Lily Johnson and Colton Johnson, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with April Arnold officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the funeral home and from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Siloam Methodist Church in Marietta, Mississippi. A graveside service will immediately follow in the Siloam Methodist Church Cemetery in Marietta.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 N. Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, where Mrs. Johnson was a volunteer.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Carol Suzanne ‘Suzi’ Bogard Thurman
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at New Concord Cemetery.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Wanda Faye Garrett Johnson
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Siloam Methodist Church Cemetery in Marietta, Mississippi.