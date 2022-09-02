Charles Mason McCuiston
Charles Mason McCuiston, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Kelly Brooks McCuiston and Audrey Evans McCuiston.
He was the owner and operator of McCuiston Masonry and Backhoe Service, and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice McCuiston; one grandson, Kyle Ward; and a son-in-law, Mark “Moochie” Herndon
Mr. McCuiston is survived by two daughters, Shan Herndon of Murray and Sheila Ward and husband Mitch of Murray; one sister, Margarie Riley of Murray; five grandchildren including Gabe Ward of Murray; two stepdaughters, LaDon Haley Berlin of Evansville, Indiana, and Kristi Hopkins and husband Chris of Murray; and one stepson, Tim Graham of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Danny K. Warren
Danny K. Warren, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.