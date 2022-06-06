Brenda G. Jones
Brenda G. Jones, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky to Joe Thomas Nelson and Bonnie Lee Brown Nelson.
She retired from Pilgrim’s Pride in Mayfield, and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Jones of Almo, whom she married May 5, 1962, in Dresden, Tennessee; one daughter, Kim Bryant of Almo; one son, Kevin D. Jones of Boynton Beach, Florida; one sister, Vickie Key of Benton; and one granddaughter, Sophi Bryant of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Sales officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dexter Church of Christ, 157 Walnut St, Dexter, KY 42036.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Wayne Hill
Howard Wayne Hill, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Continue Care at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 9, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Audrey Ray Hill and Autumn A. Duncan Hill.
He was a a farmer, and recently started attending Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Morris; and two brothers, Leonard and Frank Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by his significant other, Jean Hill of Murray; one daughter, Anita Dawson and husband Randy of Almo; two sons, Dewayne Hill and wife Sheri of Murray and Allen Hill and wife Kim of Mayfield; two brothers, Glenn Hill and wife Kathy of Brunswick, Georgia, and Daryl Hill and wife Phyllis of Dexter; six grandchildren, Justin Hill of Nashville, Tennessee, Lucas Hill of Murray, Jordan Dawson and wife Jacey of Murray, Aaron Dawson of Murray, Amberly Chambers and husband Jason of Murray, and Brittany Inman and husband Hunter of Mayfield; three great-grandchildren, Ella Beth Chambers, Maddox Eli Inman and Hendrix “Hennie Lou” Lilly Inman; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery with Ed Davis officiating. Burial followed. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Sue Allen
Mrs. Peggy Sue Allen, age 77 of Paris, TN, passed away June 1, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.
Peggy was born February 8, 1945, in Murray, KY, to the late Coy Marvin and Norva Hettinghouse Todd. She was an avid painter and poet. Mrs. Allen loved spending time with her family and her beloved husband of 58 years, David. Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior and is now rejoicing eternally in His presence.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Norma Iverson.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband to whom she married April 4, 1964, Mr. David Allen of Paris; a son, Chadd Allen and wife, Misty of Southaven, Mississippi; a daughter, Karri Harbin and husband, Chuck of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren, Myranda Bridges and husband, Jake, Austin Allen, Kaylie Allen, Ethan Harbin, Erika Harbin, Erin Harbin and three great grandchildren, Jaxon, Emmy Kate and Jamison.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Peggy Allen is set for 4 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bridge of Hope Church, 1575 Hwy 641 S, Paris, TN 38242. Eric Kelleher will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 2 PM - 4 PM at the church.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Peggy Sue Allen by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Velda S. Buchanan
On June 3, 2022, Velda Buchanan, 66, of Murray, KY, received her eternal reward while surrounded by her family.
Velda was born July 11, 1955, and spent her life bringing joy and laughter into the world. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1974 and in 1997, Velda (Miller) fell in love with Real Estate and spent her career as Realtor with Grey’s Properties. She served on the Calloway Co Board of Realtors including serving as president two times. She served on numerous committees and community projects. She was instrumental in the formation of the Western KY Regional MLS.
During her lifetime, Velda enjoyed travel, dining out, laughing with friends, and most of all, spending time with family. She never met a stranger and was a dedicated daughter, mother and grandmother. Velda was supportive, kind, and hilarious, and she will be missed dearly.
Velda was preceded to heaven by her Father, Robert Grace, and is survived by her loving husband, Donny Buchanan, mother, Shirley Grace, and three sons, Jeremy (Stephanie) Faughn, Mark (Amy) Faughn, and TJ Miller; 6 grandchildren, Jordan (Abby) Faughn, Allen (Jennifer) Faughn, Nathan (Makayla) Faughn, Erin Faughn, Lacy Faughn, and Callon Miller; and one great-grandchild, Ella Faughn.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Velda Buchanan is set for 12 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, Downtown Murray, 311 North 4th Street, Murray, with Kevin Harris officiating.
Her family welcomes visitors from 9 am - 12 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Faughn, Nathan Faughn, Allen Faughn, Chastin Sheppard, John Carpenter, and Zach Miller.
There will be a private burial at Barnett Cemetery following the service.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Velda Buchanan by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is on charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Alfred Murdock
Alfred Murdock, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jeannie Buckland
Jeannie Buckland, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.