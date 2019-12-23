Norma ‘Polly’ Chadwick
Norma “Polly” Chadwick, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died peacefully the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 10, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Darrell and Susie Mathis Elkins.
She attended Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church..
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Chadwick; her parents; two daughters, Donna Kay Chadwick and Teresa Duncan; three brothers, Frankie, Alvin and Bill Elkins; two sisters, Mildred Thorn and Linda Ahart; and a grandson, Korey Chadwick.
Polly is survived by two sons, Ricky Chadwick and wife Deana of Murray and James Chadwick and wife Rebecca of Dexter; a daughter, Sue Walls and husband Tim of Murray; a brother, Russell Elkins of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Strickland, Kimberly Reed, Billy and Chris Walls, Keyshia Chadwick, Billy Horsley, Ernie Chadwick, Teresa Duncan, Jesse Chadwick and Tashia Chadwick; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Alexis, Peyton, Cole, Cameron, Natalie, Lane Dalton, Tanner, Gavin, Zachary and Stephanie; and her special caretaker, April Wilkins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Reed Jones
Phillip Reed Jones, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 29,1952, in Murray, Kentucky, to James Wesley Jones and Abolene Stone Jones.
Before retiring, he was employed at Dean Foods (now Saputo Dairy Foods). He was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Jones Young, and one brother, Joe Pat Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Vicki Wyatt Jones of Almo, whom he married March 17, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Jones Eells and husband Brian of Murray; one son, Phillip Grant Jones and wife Laura Cherry Jones of Murray; one sister, Wilma Birdsong of Murray; a sister-in-law, Maxine Jones of Benton; a brother-in-law, Robert Young of Dexter; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Linda Wyatt of Hardin; six grandchildren, Zackary Eells and wife Kate of Murray, Kelsey Eells and friend Colby Culver and Ally Eells, all of Almo, Abby Jones, Lane Jones and Kody Jones, all of Murray; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at University Church of Christ, downstairs entrance. A private celebration of life will be held after visitation for family only at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Robin Hicks
Robin Hicks, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
There will be no public services.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Johnathan Higgins
Johnathan Higgins, 30, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
