Kiel Mason Ward
Kiel Mason Ward, 36 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 9, 1983, in Murray.
He was a construction worker, a graduate of Murray High School, and was of Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Milly Ward.
Kiel is survived by his parents, Mitchell and Sheila McCuiston Ward of Murray; a brother, Gabe Ward and wife Ashley of Murray; a special friend, Victoria Hicks of Murray; his maternal grandparents, Mary Ann Boyd McManus and husband Charles of Murray and Charles McCuiston and wife Janice of Murray; and an aunt, Shan Herndon and husband Mark of Murray.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Conley Jones Sr.
William Conley Jones Sr., 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Henry County Health Care Center in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to James Arnold Jones and Bertha Mae Whitney Jones, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Raymond Jones of Orlando, Florida, and Williams Jones Jr. of Melbourne, Florida; and six grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hallie B. Owens
Hallie B. Owens, 91, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 1:11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care Facility in Mayfield.
She was a member of Northside Church of Christ and was a retired seamstress with the former Merit Clothing Company.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Calhoun; a son, John Wayne Rushing; her father, Merritt Miller; her mother, Opal Osborne Gross; and a half-brother, Gerald Gross.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her daughter, Brenda Cook of Murray, and two granddaughters, Pamela Bucy and husband Todd Eldridge of Sarasota, Florida, and Vanessa Bucy of Murray.
A private family service will be held with Chris Kemp officiating. Burial will be in Cuba Community Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.