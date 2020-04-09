Kenneth Lee Geurin
Kenneth Lee "Squirrel" Geurin passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, after complications from a long illness.
He was born Dec. 30, 1941, and was a lifelong member of the Lord’s church and attended New Concord Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for many years.
In addition to being a tobacco farmer, he retired from the local milk plant where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His love for hunting allowed him to develop many friendships and it was his hobby into his twilight years.
He was an avid Laker fan and attended every event he could. Kenneth loved his Kentucky Wildcats with a passion, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, he loved Kentucky high school basketball. He knew many coaches and referees by name all across Kentucky, and if the Kentucky Sweet 16 Boys State Tournament hadn’t been canceled, he had tickets and a hotel room reserved and was ready to attend. This would have been his 50th state tournament to attend, a bucket list item he had in his sight.
Kenneth prided himself on his garden which could feed the county with its bounty. He was a selfless servant when it came to feeding large groups at church and community events, where he would always be found behind the grill working his magic. He loved his family fiercely and was the rock on which they all depended.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Peggy Armstrong Geurin, whom he was married June 7, 1963; his parents, J.D. and Tillie Geurin; a brother, Joe Geurin; and a sister, Linda Parker.
Mr. Geurin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Geurin; two daughters, Jeanetta McCallon and husband Randy and Jennifer Stubblefield and husband Chad; six grandchildren, Morgan Carter and husband Wade, Sullivan Friedrich and husband Josh, Sarai Miller and husband Cameron, Ellis Stubblefield, Kennedy Basham and Sam Shelley; a brother, Jack Geurin; and several nieces and nephews.
From their childhood, Kenneth encouraged both of his girls to go into education, for he was a firm believer in the power of education, both at school and in church. With that in mind, memorial contributions may be expressed as donations to the Kenneth “Squirrel” Geurin Scholarship Fund, ℅ The Murray Bank, P.O. Box 1300, Murray, KY 42071, or to The Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Fay Young
Ruby Fay Young, 82, of Fulton, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Fulton Nursing & Rehab in Fulton.
She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to Joe Hooper and Mozelle Ruby Worlds Hooper, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Young is survived by her daughter, Loretta Conley; a sister, Donna Hooper; and a brother, Paul Hooper.
There will be no public services.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Coles
Joan Coles, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
William Lee Nelson
William Lee Nelson, 35, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, April 6, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.