Jason McCoy
Jason McCoy, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Murray to Homer and Alice Balentine McCoy.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his wife, Beverly Toon McCoy; parents, Homer and Alice McCoy; daughters, Morgan Lynn Baker, Kaylee Grace McCoy and Olivia Ann Bone; son, Chase Alexander McCoy; brother, Timothy McCoy (Lora); sister, Christy Waldrop (Scott); granddaughter on the way, Allison Dean Baker; and 3 nephews, Brandon McCoy, Ethan McCoy and Boyd Johnston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the New Jenny Ridge Cemetery and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lon Blalock
Robert Lon Blalock, age 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Murray, to Paul Blalock and Robbie (White) Blalock. He was a life-long brick mason and was currently employed by Ronnie Baldwin Masonry. He was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James “Bub” Hill.
Mr. Blalock is survived by one daughter, Cammie Blalock of Murray; one stepdaughter, Amy Scott Mills and husband Brian of Fancy Farm; two sisters, Paula Hill and Gwynn Kerns both of Dickson, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Olivia Burdine of Lexington and Jacob Mills of Murray; nieces and nephews, Bret Kerns of Dickson, Robyn Hill Lampley and husband John of Dickson, Shannon Kerns Seals and husband Joey of Goodlettsville, Lesley Kerns Nabors and husband Tommy of Franklin, Tennessee, and David Hill and wife Rhemy of Valley Center, California; as well as several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale will officiate and Pam Curd, a cousin, will provide a eulogy. Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty Joan Isbell
Betty Joan Isbell, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Union City Nursing and Rehab in Union City, Tennessee.
She was born in Union City Feb. 4, 1948, to Horace Walker Fussell and Sallie Elizabeth “Betty” Barnett Fussell.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ernest Isbell.
Mrs. Isbell is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Perne and husband Dave of Export, Pennsylvania and Mary Beth Isbell of Murray; one sister, Nancy Allmon and husband James of Obion, Tennessee; one brother, Fritz Fussell and wife Dana of Troy, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Zachary DePellegrin, Spencer DePellegrin, Matt Perne and Gabbie Jaworske and husband Tom; one great-grandchild, Sienna Jaworske.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Andy Harrell will officiate with burial to follow in the Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. till funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Boulevard Suite 1010, Rockville, Maryland 20852-3914
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Gene L. Brandon
Gene L. Brandon, 73, of Murray, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.
Gene was born on August 2, 1948 in Calloway County to the late John W. Brandon and Helen Carr Brandon. He was of Baptist faith.
He is survived by a brother, John Thomas Brandon of Chapala Jalisco, Mexico; sisters, Jere Hendrick of Murray, Carrla Stokes and husband, Dempsey of Murray; three nephews and a niece.
Burial at Fair Cemetery in Murray will be announced at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Gene Brandon by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Mary Lynn Christensen
Mary Lynn Christensen, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 9, 1922, in Elgin, Illinois, to Joseph Miller and Henrietta Thompson Miller. She attended Cornell College and Purdue University where she studied to become a Curtiss-Wright Cadet during WWII. She retired from the New Life Christian Book Store in Elgin was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Christensen; two infant sons, John and Patrick Christensen; sister, Wanda Wood; and stepgrandchild, Blair Miller.
Survivors include one daughter, Joan King and husband Ted of Murray; two sons, Jerome Christensen of Richmond, Virginia, and Todd Christensen and wife Becky of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Kate Christensen, Elizabeth Christensen, Sarah Christensen, Michael Christensen, Andrew Christensen, Jennifer Sevilla and Meghan Clark; one stepgrandchild, Megan Schowengerdt; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Clark, Jake Sevilla, Bennett Clark, Gwendolyn Pratt and Margot Pratt.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Eric Kelleher will officiate and burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.