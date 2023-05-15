Linda N. Sholar
Linda N. Sholar, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky,passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at ACH Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paris, Tennessee.
Born July 24, 1946, in Princeton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Lowell Irwin Chubick and Grace Evelyn (Johnson) Chubick.
She retired from Nissan Motor Manufacturing where she worked in quality control.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marsha Diane Sholar; and sister Martha and brother-in-law Jackie Finley.
Mrs. Sholar is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wallace Sholar of New Concord; her children, Michael (Christina) Sholar of Smyrna, Tennessee,, Christopher (Michele) Sholar of Port St. John, Florida, Kenny (Dana) Sholar of Christiana, Tennessee, and Stephen (Julie) Sholar of Murray; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Laura) Chubick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Linda’s request, she will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family request that memorial contributions be made, in memory of Ricky Dale Sholar, to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://donate.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jessie LeGrande
Ms. Mary Jessie LeGrande, 87, of Hazel, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mary was born on March 8, 1936, in Taylorsville, KY to the late J.D. Snider and Margarette A. Hardin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon LeGrande; a son, Michael Carter; a sister, Ruth Hagen and a great-grandson, Dustin Sharp.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Lowe (Ricky) of Hazel and a son, David Warren (Cleo) of Scotsburg, IN. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Misty Crockett (Johnny), Amanda Blackmon (Denny), Chad Sharp (Charity); Ronnie Sharp, Jr. and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She worked for White Castle for 15 years in Louisville then moved to Las Vegas where she worked for Caesar's Palace, then the Mirage Hotel and Casino. After retiring, she moved to Clarksville, IN where she worked for a water park owned by the James'.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Sharon McGrew
Sharon McGrew, 54, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the U of L Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 4, 1968, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was retired and a homemaker. She was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Howard Lipford.
Mrs. McGrew is survived by her husband, Daniel McGrew Sr. of Murray, whom she married July 3, 1987, in Murray; her mother, Marie Lipford of Murray; a daughter, Tiffany Hicks and husband Jesse of Almo; a son, Daniel McGrew II and wife Kara of Benton; a brother, Dwight Lipford and wife Kathy of Paducah; and four grandchildren, Emma McGrew, Ella Hicks, Simon McGrew and Daniel McGrew III.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Elm Grove Baptist Church with Clint Gentry officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Elm Grove Baptist Church, 6483 Hwy 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneral home.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Sills
Sue Sills, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and Young -n- Hearts Sunday school class.
She was born May 1, 1939, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Curn Mathis and Edith Sills Mathis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Sills; one grandson, Kyle Harper, three sisters, Edna Barrow, Juanita Barrow and Sarah Duke; and six brothers, Darrell Mathis, Norman Mathis, Gene Mathis, Max Mathis, Carter Mathis and Wayne Mathis.
Mrs. Sills is survived by two daughters, Pam Harper and husband Dewayne of Murray and Dana Sills of Murray; one sister, Sybil Barrow of Murray; one brother, Ned Mathis and wife Julie of Murray; three grandchildren, Darby Lax of Murray, Cody Hart and wife Destany of Murray and Brandon Dowdy of Benton; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Harper and Saydie Hart; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Tyler Bohannon officiating. Entombment to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia O. Gust
Patricia O. Gust, 75 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.