Bess Thurman Kerlick
Bess Thurman Kerlick, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Pottertown, Kentucky, to Agnes Folwell Thurman and Galen Miller Thurman Sr. She married Louis Christopher Kerlick Jr. on Oct. 9, 1943.
Bess was a graduate and the valedictorian of her class at Murray Training School. She received her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and Rank 1 degrees from Murray State University. Bess taught high school home economics, and the majority of her career was spent teaching for the Calloway County School System. During her long, full and vibrant life, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, the Murray Women’s Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Kentucky Retired Teachers, Calloway County Retired Teachers, and her beloved Water Lillies.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joe (Nancy) Thurman, Billy Thurman and Galen Thurman Jr.; her sister, Mary Florence (Joe) Fridy; and her daughter-in-law, Janie Kerlick.
Bess is survived by her sons, Jim Kerlick of Madisonville and Chris Kerlick of Murray; her granddaughter, Katie Kerlick of Madisonville; her sister-in-law Lanette Thurman; her nieces Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy and Dianne (Ronnie) Bridges; her nephews, Joe Bill (Beverly) Fridy, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Tom (Denise) Thurman, Bob (Theresa) Thurman and Claude (Lynn) Gothhardt Jr.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tommy Fridy, Grant Fridy, Joe Bill Fridy, Phil Gray, Tom Thurman and Bob Thurman. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gibbs, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Debbie (John) Settle, Debbie (Bill) Settle, Opal Giltner and Brenda Newberry, Joe Evans and Doug Berry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Murray International Student Ministry, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Catherine Elise Todd Shupe
Catherine Elise Shupe, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rosedale Green in Covington, Kentucky.
She was born July 8, 1936, in a cabin in Benton County, Tennessee, near Big Sandy, to Lawton E. Todd and Freddie May Marshall Todd.
She was a retired proofreader, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church. She worked in many jobs using her reading and writing skills to write and edit copy. She and her husband enjoyed 26 years of wintering in Florida. She dedicated her life to serving others and enjoying family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Connon Doyle “Bear” Shupe, and half-brother, Lawton Eugene Todd.
Mrs. Shupe is survived by her sons, Todd Shupe (Helen) and Tom Shupe (Debi); grandchildren, Amy Kerner (Mike), Maggie Duncan (Jared), Rion Shupe (fiance’ Allie), Charity Thomas and Jesse Thomas (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Preston Thomas, Connor Thomas, Laura Duncan and Clara Duncan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, with the service immediately following. All are invited to enjoy lunch to celebrate Catherine’s life.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Children’s Program at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Katherine Ann Howard
Mrs. Katherine Ann Howard, 66, of Farmington, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Howard was born on November 1, 1955 in Bardstown, KY to the late Eugene and Mabel Unseld Hardin. She was the manager of McDonalds in Murray for over 25 years. Katherine was an avid gardener. She loved flowers and collecting honey from their honey bees and would often be found outside admiring the beauty of the hummingbirds. Mrs. Howard was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Mr. Thomas Howard, to whom she married on August 12, 1978; three daughters, Amber Nicole Howard of Murray, Heather Leigh Patton and husband, Dustin of Murray, Stephanie Brooke Rogers and husband, Michael of Dacula, GA; brothers, Arthur Eugene Hardin, Jr. of Bardstown, KY, Mickey Hardin and wife, Ann of Bardstown, KY, Donald "Roy" Hardin of Bardstown, KY; sisters, Linda Hardin Spalding and husband, Gary of Bardstown, KY, Alice Hardin McNeal and husband, Fred of Bardstown, KY, Pamela Vaughn of Louisville, Vickie Darlene Wood and husband, Barry of Bloomfield, KY, Dana Kays and husband, Terry of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Taylor Garlic, Jayden Garlic, Asher Patton, Wyatt Patton, Carter Neal, Brady Rogers.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
