Robert L. ‘Bob’ Suchman
Robert L. “Bob” Suchman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Bertrand, Missouri, to William Suchman and Reda Vaughn Suchman.
He worked in the industrial HVAC industry, including 25 years with Brauer Supply Company in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Melvin Raber, and one nephew, Caleb Raber, both of Grand Tower, Illinois.
Mr. Suchman is survived by his wife, Marianne (Raber) Suchman of Murray, whom she married Feb. 10, 1961, in Oran, Missouri; one daughter, Beth (Suchman) Muckerman and husband Paul of St. Louis; one son, Robert “Rob” Suchman and wife Carrie of Lebanon, Tennessee; one brother, William “Bill” Suchman and wife Barbara of Jackson, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Janice Raber of Grand Tower; four grandchildren, Madison E. Muckerman of Clinton, Iowa, Brooke C. Muckerman, Claire M. Muckerman and Amelia M. Muckerman, all of St. Louis; one niece, Aime Oswald of Hogansville, Georgia; and two nephews, Jeff Suchman of Specific, Missouri, and Brian Suchman of Jackson, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Kevin Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church. A graveside and burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Sikeston Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joel Wayne Turner
Joel Wayne Turner, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born April 24, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, he was the son of Gardie and Codell Schroader Turner.
He was a 1964 graduate of Calloway County High School. He worked for the Tappan stove plant in Murray and was a life-long tobacco farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold A. Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his daughter, Tammy Ray of Hazel; grandchildren, Turner James “TJ” Ray of Memphis, Tennessee, and Amber Alexis Ray of Jackson, Tennessee; and nephews James Turner and wife Lori of Coldwater, Tim Alton and wife Johnda of Murray and Hugh Alton of Hazel.
A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.