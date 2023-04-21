David Eugene Garrard
David Eugene Garrard, 69, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He retired as route manager for Pepsi Cola, and was currently concession supervisor for Sodexo-Racer Dining at Murray State University.
He was the son of Herbert Robert Garrard and Rose Mary (Miller) Garrard.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Maretta Jean (Bennett) Garrard and his parents.
David is survived by two daughters, Kara Blanton and husband Johnny Blanton Jr. of Murray and Kami Andani and husband Nbangba Andani of Bayonne, New Jersey; one brother, Robert Garrard of Alamosa, Colorado; three sisters: Rebecca Myers of Jacksonville, Florida, Carol McCoy of Vincennes, Indiana, and Carla Barnbrook of Stewardson, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Jaylon Blanton, Jade Blanton, Isaiah Tucker, Tyanna Andani, Jaden Blanton, Clayton Allen, Katali Andani, Suhumaya Andani and Kasuli Andani; three great-grandchildren, Xavier Jace Collins, KaMariah Mealer, and Aaliyah Rodas; and fiance, Tina Mathis and her daughter and two grandchildren of Symsonia.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Robert Garrard officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to the American Spinal Injury Association, Attn: Carolyn Moffatt, 9702 Gayton Rd. Suite 306, Richmond, VA 23238.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Lynn Bethmann
Diana Lynn Bethmann, 75, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Baptist Health of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.