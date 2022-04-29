Nancy Ruth Rhodes
Nancy Ruth Rhodes, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Melvin Morton and Eunice Grogan Morton.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Rhodes; one son, Gregory Thomas Rhodes; a sister, Sue Hargis; and a special friend, Gerald Paschall.
Mrs. Rhodes is survived by one daughter, Felecia Robertson and husband Ed Jamerson of Benton, Illinois; one son, Roger Rhodes and wife Debbie of Hazel; four grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and fiancé Mischa of San Antonio, Texas, Summer Dunn and husband Ashley of Dexter, Austin Eaves and wife Megan of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Amber Eaves and husband Darrell of Paducah; six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jayden, Jacey, Austin, Ian and Shawn; daughter-in-law, Lita Rhodes of Hazel; a niece, Cindy Denfip and family of Draffenville; and the extended families of Terry Lynn Paschall and Jeffrey Paschall.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Mike Rhodes officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.