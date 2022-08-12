Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr., 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Illinois, to Ernest Joe Stonecipher Sr. and Thelma Shaffer Stonecipher.
He retired as an agent for the Standard Oil Company and, after retiring, worked for Centralia Propane Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Centralia, and was a loyal member of the Order of Moose and Elks Lodges.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Wham, and one brother, C.W. Stonecipher.
Mr. Stonecipher is survived by his wife, Alta Nadine Stonecipher of Murray, whom he married Aug. 1, 1948, in Centralia; one daughter, Christie Stonecipher Cistola of Centralia; one son, Ernest Joe Stonecipher III and wife Dana of Murray; five grandchildren, Sean Stonecipher and wife Stacey, Shea Lowe and husband Scott, Kacee Barrow and husband Landon, Andrew Cistola and wife Hannah, and Nicholas Cistola and wife Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren, Sayde Lowe, Sayler Lowe, Chase Stonecipher, Brylee Barrow, Layla Barrow, Adalynn Barrow, Frankie Cistola, Kimber Cistola and Rylan Cistola.
A graveside service will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of the Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia with Tom Clendenen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, Attn: Help House, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, Kaskaskia College Foundation, (Subject Line), Veterans Tribute, 27210 College Road, Centralia, IL 62801, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Pearly D. McClure
Pearly D. McClure, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.