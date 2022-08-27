James Allen ‘Jim’ Cowart
James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cowart and Estus Conrad Cowart; his brother, Charles Wayne Cowart; and his sister, Arlene Cowart Hennington.
Mr. Cowart is survived by a son, Chris Cowart (Crystal) of Boaz; a daughter, Teresa Cowart Laney (Frank) of Flora, Mississippi; and their mother, Joyce Cowart; a step-daughter, Morgan Williams, and her mother, Vickey Cowart; five grandchildren, Ashley Rankin Norwood (Bryan), Aimee Rankin, Mackenzie Cowart, Corey Cowart (Rose) and Lindsay Thomason (Cameron); and four great-grandchildren, Colson Allen Cowart, Easton Graham Cowart, Lelia June Cowart, and Leo Wright Norwood.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Provine Cemetery, (Briensburg) Benton. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Ministries/WVHM, P. O. Box 281, Hardin KY 42048, or www.wvhm.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
June Lamb
June Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Murray, to Will Stanton and Faye Rogers, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Salem Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her husband, Larry Lamb of Murray, whom she married Nov. 21, 1970; one daughter, Jennifer Bray and husband Austin of Louisville; one sister, Anna Sue Patterson and husband Dale of Westerville, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Olivia Bray of Louisville.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Frankie McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Karen J. Watkins
Karen J. Watkins, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Baptist Health of Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Wilma F. Melendy
Wilma F. Melendy, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Betty M. Fleming
Betty M. Fleming, 94, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.