Inez Francis Lyon
Inez Francis Lyon, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Guilford, Connecticut, to Earl F. Lyon and Jacquelin Smith Lyon.
She worked as a cashier at Winslow Dining Hall at Murray State University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, Charles Parker.
Ms. Lyon is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lyon-Howe and husband Torry of Murray; two sisters, Beth Lyon-Buzzell of Murray and Patricia Lyon-Depriest and significant other, Michael Mayfield, of Murray; one brother, Dennis Lyon of Hollywood, Florida; one grandchild, Lily-Angel Evermore Clement of Murray; two nieces, Brittany Buzzell and Becca Buzzell; two nephews, Brandon Buzzell and Gregory Boggess; and six great-nieces and nephews, Ethan, Baylee, Logan, Grayson, Aria and Zoey.
There will be no public service or visitation, at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.