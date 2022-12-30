Dennis W. Sliger
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death include his grandparents, Rufus B. and Effie Mae Turner Bean, Norman Monroe and Maude Adelle Roberts Sliger; a brother, Teddy Bazzell; three sisters, Wanda Nance Brown, Dorothy Bazzell, Betty Parrish, in addition to his parents.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include a brother, Ralph H. Sliger of Murray, sisters, Jean Self of Murray, Jo Ann Sliger-Thorn of Murray, Diana Tindell (Robert) of Murray and special longtime friend, Joyce Sliger of Murray.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Trey Tindell, Jake Tindell, Brent Stalls, Tony Sliger, Dino Edwards, Jason Self.
His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 11 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
