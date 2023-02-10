Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell
Wilma Louise Thornton Futrell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born March 15, 1943, in Murray, to Taz and Myrtle Louise (Cole) Thornton.
She was a retired waitress, having worked for many years at the Triangle Inn Restaurant and Jerry’s Restaurant. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dickie Gayle Keeler and Randall “Randy” Thornton.
Ms. Futrell is survived by her daughter, Annette Pridemore of Murray; her sons, Mark Wilson of Hazel and William Futrell of Midway (Hazel); grandchildren, Danielle Willoughby of Mayfield, Justin Taz Futrell of Murray and Aiden Wilson of Hazel; and a great-grandson, Thomas Dalton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
No public funeral will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.