Mildred Barnett Tutt
Mildred Barnett Tutt, 98, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Dogwood Bend Senior Living in Clarksville.
She was born June 30, 1924, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Jesse Barnett and Lula Houston Barnett.
She retired from the hosiery mill in Murray and later for the Murray City School System in the cafeteria. She was the oldest member of Scotts Grove Baptist Church, taught Sunday School classes for more than 40 years. and was involved in various other church missions. She was a recipient of a Kentucky Colonel title, a member of the DAV Women’s Auxiliary, an avid quilter, and loved gardening.
Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved people and will be remembered for her beautiful smile. Mildred graced everyone with her heartwarming presence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Odell Tutt; whom she was married to for 47 years; one infant sister; one brother, Rudy Barnett; and one son-in-law, Frank Davis.
Mrs. Tutt is survived by two daughters, Mary Davis of Clarksville and Ann Hiter of Murray; four grandchildren, Willie Hiter and wife Robin of Almo, Mary Ann Morrison and husband Jesse of Murray, Heather Lee and husband GySgt Joshua of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Jessica Rojas and husband Ozzy of Murray; one step-daughter, Jennifer Rooker of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Asa and Abel Morrison, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ed Chapman and Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.