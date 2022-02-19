Thomas Lee Goodwin
Thomas Lee Goodwin, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb.1, 1942, in Roswell, New Mexico to George Goodwin and Anna Mary Stiles Goodwin.
He retired from Murray State University as a cook and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one aunt, Nelle Farris, and uncle, Wilburn Farris.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Goodwin and significant other Art Kennedy of Cranford, New Jersey, Sheena Goodwin of Murray and T.J. Kraft and husband Josh of Murray; one sister, Patty Goodwin of New Mexico; one brother, Eddy Goodwin of New Mexico; and three grandchildren, Arthur Kennedy, Eric Crittenden and Izzy Kraft.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
George Thomas Lenzey
George Thomas Lenzey, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to George F. Lenzey and Betty Tackles Lenzey.
He retired as a courier for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jimmy” Lenzey.
Mr. Lenzey is survived by his wife, Judy Lynn Kroeger Lenzey; whom he married April 8, 1967, in Forest Park, Illinois. They would have been married for 55 years on April 8, 2022. Also surviving are one daughter, Melody Lynn Lenzey Tyler of Murray; two sisters, Vicki Karas and husband Tom of South Ridge, Wisconsin, and Marce Winn and husband Bob of St. Charles, Illinois; one grandson, Mark Richard Tyler of Murray; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Wright of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Brunella Lenzey of Villa Park, Illinois, and Lil Kroeger of Copperas, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the church. The family request that face mask be worn for both the funeral service and visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kentucky-Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 East Main Street, Ste. 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Matthew ‘Matt Bob’ Clay Andrew Hisch
Matthew “Matt Bob” Clay Andrew Hisch, 37, came into the world on Mother’s Day May 11, 1984. He was a child full of wonder and this continual love of learning would follow Matthew all through his life.
Matthew was a member of St. Francis Church and attended North Elementary School for his early education. He joined Cub Scouts, played several sports at North Elementary and was a 10 year 4-H member. He attended North Posey Junior High where he played football and discovered music through their band program. This also led to his love of percussion. Later at North Posey High School, he concentrated on the quads in the marching band. The Marching Vikings went to state competition two times with Matthew on deck with his beloved quads. After high school, Matthew attended Murray State University and later chose to continue his education with the Local Carpenter Trade School in Evansville, Indiana. He absorbed everything he read and was a perfectionist in his work. e worked at Ken Lake with robotic systems and enjoyed the challenges of these systems. He was also part gypsy at heart and liked trying a variety of jobs. This ranged from a line cook to construction and landscape work. He settled in Murray to enjoy hunting and fishing on Kentucky Lake. He had a wide variety of friends and loved doing favors for his friends, but never asked for anything in return.
First and foremost, in Matthew’s life was his utter and complete love for his two children, Brookelynn Renee and Lucas Gray. Their lives will have a huge void which he would have filled with love and lots of stories.
Matthew is also survived by his parents, Jim and Tina Hisch, and his sister, Gena Hisch. He is also survived by a very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Ginnie Mulkey and Walter and Theresa Hisch.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established at First Bank, PO Box 128, Poseyville, IN 47633, as The Matthew Hisch Children’s Education Fund.
