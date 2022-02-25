Cynthia Marie DiBlasio
Cynthia Marie DiBlasio, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Tampa, Florida.
She was a pharmacy technician at AM Pharm Inc. in Parsons, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Echols; her husband, John DiBlasio; and a son, Frank Armand DiBlasio.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Dolly Echols of Murray; her sons, Joe DiBlasio (Sheila) of Decaturville, Tennessee, and NIck DiBlasio of Parsons; a brother, Billy Echols of Clayton, Georgia; sisters, Karen Rushing (Johnny) of Murray and Gina Walker of Murray; and a grandchild, Maci DiBlasio.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Oakdale Funeral Home in Parsons with Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur County Memorial Gardens.
Oakdale Funeral Home of Parsons, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Durr
Barbara Ann Durr, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 26, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to George Alexander Doolin and Catherine Smith Doolin.
She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for many years. She loved to sew and do crafts. In her later years, she especially loved visiting with friends at the senior citizens center, baking for the bake sales, running the crafting classes, and traveling with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, John C. Durr; a son, Roger W. Durr Sr; and brothers and sisters, Marcine Scalchas, Patricia Kelley, Judy Ellis, James “Jimmy” Doolin, Donald Doolin and Roger Wayne Durr, Jr.
Barbara is survived by her five children, Robert (Diane) Durr of Mountain Home, Arkansas, George Durr of Murray, Paul Durr of Fort Charlotte, Florida, Raymond Durr of Murray and Diane Durr of Almo; brothers William (Barbara) Doolin, George (Tina) Doolin of Hobart, Indiana; a sister, Sharon Shiyan of Valparaiso, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Ruth Daughaday officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.