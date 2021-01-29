Susan Hutson Lassiter
Susan Hutson Lassiter, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 15, 1979, in Murray.
She worked as a sales associate in the auto parts industry for O’Reilly’s and Napa.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, James Dixon and Louise Dixon, and her father-in-law, Howard A. Hutson.
Ms. Lassiter is survived by her son, Howard Hutson and fiancé Kaitlyn Jones of Murray; parents, Diana Dixon Spiller and Russ Spiller of Dexter; mother-in-law, Chris Hutson of Hazel; sister, Samantha Lee and husband Erik of Walker, Louisiana; two brothers, James Duncan of Murray and Shane Spiller and wife Rachel of St. Amant, Louisiana; and one grandchild, Lillian Hutson of Murray.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jessica Miller Garnett
Jessica Miller Garnett, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 11, 1982 in Murray.
She worked as a private caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Reva Wolford Miller.
Mr. Garnett is survived by her husband, James Garnett of Murray, whom she married May 31, 2016; her father, Johnny Miller and life partner Gail Gipson of Murray; one daughter, Hannah Parker of Murray; one stepson, Nicholas Garnett of Murray; and one grandchild, Zoey Evans of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lenora Futrell Colson
Lenora Futrell Colson, 96, of Dexter, Kentucky, passed from this life to claim her reward on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born May 23, 1924, in the Laura Furnace community of Trigg County, Kentucky, an area that is now part of Land Between the Lakes, to Luther and Louella Berkley Futrell.
She was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter. After moving to Calloway County, she attended Dexter Baptist Church. To her family and neighbors, Mrs. Colson was known as Aunt Lenora. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and was a talented cook. She loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed making Saturday dinner for her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack D. Colson, whom she was married Oct. 27, 1940, in Golden Pond, Kentucky; sisters, Anna Mae Futrell Justus and Hallean Futrell; brothers Robert Futrell, Leon Futrell and Ted Futrell; and nephews Charles (Prentie) Futrell and Michael Futrell.
Mrs. Colson is survived by her nieces, Georgia May Garland of Dexter, Ella Ann Colbert of Alexandria, Virginia, Barbara Sue (Jason) Said of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Ann Futrell of Owensboro; nephews, Jimmy (Wendy) Futrell of Cadiz, Don (Debra) Futrell of Murray and Buck Futrell of Dexter; great-nieces, Teresa Mabe, Joanna Futrell, Allysia Tabers, Emily Fike, Megan Dowdy, Jonelle Futrell and Allie Said; great-nephews, Greg Garland, Robert Garland, Jeremy Futrell, Zachary Futrell, Vince Futrell and Austin Said; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. David Little will officiate. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice Residential House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.