Donna I. Youngblood
Donna I. Youngblood, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 9, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was a member of University Church of Christ. She was known for her Christian faith, serving of others, winning personality, and encouraging words. Most of all, she was known for her constant and loving support and association with her husband in over 50 years of ministry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter W. Irwin.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by her husband, Richard D. Youngblood of Murray; her mother, Doris Irwin Workman of Murray; a son, Christopher R. Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee; two brothers, Travis Irwin and wife Debbie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Paul Irwin of Memphis, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby and Megan Youngblood, all of Brentwood.
The immediate family will have a private graveside remembrance at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. A public memorial service will be held at University Church of Christ within the next couple of weeks with a date to be announced soon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to NationsUniversity, 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1400, PMB 133, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert E. Fleming
Delbert E. Fleming, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 7, 1939, in Cunningham, Kentucky.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was well loved, loved well, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ulysses A. Fleming; his mother, Christine Snow Fleming; and one sister, June Fleming Smith.
Del is survived by his wife, Judy Hayes Fleming and her four children, Jay Hayes and wife Julie of Fort Worth, Texas, Sara Hite of Pensacola, Florida, Margaret Norsworthy and husband Chris of Murray and Amanda Stappe and husband Woody of Nicholasville; two daughters, Joanna Orr and husband Dale of Kuttawa and Patrice Wyatt and husband Scott of Murray; two sons, Dan Fleming and Kevin Fleming, both of Murray; a brother, Don Fleming and wife Kathie of Murray; one sister Jane Waddell of Murray; and 19 grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Eugene ‘Gene’ Peal
Edward Eugene “Gene” Peal, 95, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 24, 1925, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Homer and Iva Downs Peal.
He was a retired and beloved bus driver for the Murray Independent School District, and he never forgot anyone who was on his bus route. He was a former pastor, and during his lifetime he founded seven churches. In addition, he worked as a janitor for Big John's Grocery and was also a shop foreman for Murray Machine & Tool. He was a member of Christian Fellowship in Benton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rubena Stalls Peal; three brothers, Jimmy Peal, Marcus Peal and Bobby Peal; three sisters, Dorothy Griffith, Velma Cagle and Virginia Cottrell; and a son-in-law, Rick Clendenen.
Mr. Peal is survived by a son, Donnie Peal (Wanda) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a daughter, Debbie Clendenen of Benton; a brother, William Peal (Mildred) of Lynnville; a sister, Robbie McReynolds (James) of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Richie Clendenen (Jenny), Renee Owen (Landon), Brandi Haynes (Chris) and Alisha Peel; and six great-grandchildren, Chandler, Evie, Greyson, Olivia Haynes, Kyndal Owen and Trey Clendenen.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christian Fellowship School, 1343 US 68, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Carlton Schrader
Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, formerly of Chesterton, Indiana, died Jan. 15, 2021, at home in New Concord, Kentucky, with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia and received an honorable discharged in 1972. He earned his bachelor of science degree in earth science from Ball State University in 1974. He began his career after college as a science teacher in Gary and Portage Junior High schools from 1974-77. He found his calling in external and government affairs and continued his education with courses in a masters of public affairs at Indiana University in 1982.
Changing his career path to the steel and mining industries, Doug began at Inland Steel Industries, Inc. (1977 – 1991); from 1991 to 1995 was president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, 1995-2001; and worked at LTV Steel Corporation (1995 - 2001). He was regional manager of government and public affairs, working with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota local and state governments; in 2007-2009, he was vice president of general sales at Severstal Steel, Michigan. He was co-founder and vice chairman of International Recycling Group, LLC (IRG) which started 15 years ago to improve recycling waste plastics into a usable product for the steel industry. He was always very active in civic activities throughout his career, serving many organizations and committees including Ball State University Cardinal Varsity Club, Lake Area Red Cross Blood Services, Lake Area United Way, Junior Achievement of America Board, Management Association of Illinois, Indiana Business and Industry Political Education Committee, Lakeshore Private Industry Council, Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, East Chicago Urban Enterprise Association, East Chicago Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Business and Industry, Chicago, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Coalition of Labor and Industry, South Shore Chamber of Commerce, Duluth/Superior Port Authority, Twin City Education Foundation, East Chicago Community Development Foundation, Indiana and Illinois Manufacturers Association, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota Chambers of Commerce, Minnesota Tax Payers Association, Northwest Indiana Forum, and Iron Mining Association of Minnesota. He was appointed by Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Mining, and appointed by Governor Orr to the Initial Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, and re-appointed by Governor O’Bannon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and a sister, Gail Schrader.
Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family, his wife of 20 years, Linda Schrader (Weaver) of Kentucky; children, Michelle (Brian) Krieter of Coupeville, Washington, Megan (Matthew) McDougal of Chesterton, Indiana, Trenton (Jennifer) Schrader of Freeland, Washington, Brian (Jessica) Underwood of Troy, Alabama, Jennafer (Joseph) Winter of Medina, Tennessee, Spencer Underwood of New Concord and Rebecca (Greg) of Port Ludlow, Washington; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Van Vandivier of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Nancy Schrader; and the mother of his children, Sheila Schrader.
Doug gave his children and grandchildren many memorable adventures while traveling all over the United States. Doug taught his children to be well versed in map reading, searching for Big Foot, and shared his love of Ball State University with everyone he met. He loved the outdoors, especially the woods in Michigan and Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, P.O. Box 764, 607 Poplar St, Ste A, Murray, KY 42071, or online at https://www.forthepets.org/.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Garvin Phillips
Garvin Phillips, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Murray, to Ernest Phillips and Cozy Outland Phillips.
He was the owner and operator of Murray Wholesale Tire Service Inc., and attended Good Shepard United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, R.J. and wife Odie Phillips, Mozele and wife Lunel Phillips, Joe and wife Martha Phillips, Ed Phillips and Harold Phillips; three sisters, Ernestine and husband Artel Norman, Wanetta and husband James Norman and Marion Phillips; and one brother-in-law, Houston Ray.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his special friend, Bertha King of Jackson, Tennessee; one son, Shane Phillips and wife Tina of Murray; two sisters, Hazel Ray of Murray and Evelyn Cobra and husband Glenn of Michigan; one sister-in-law, Faye Phillips of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.