Ellis Ray Swain
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain.
He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in Rockford, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, William Buchanan.
Mr. Swain is survived by one son, Carlton Swain of Belvidere, Illinois; one brother, Charles Swain and wife Jan of Murray; two grandchildren, Steve Swain of Hardin and Alicia Durtschi of Wisconsin; and one great-grandchild, Liam Swain of Hardin.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John G. Scott
John G. Scott, 71, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray, and retired from Continental-General Tire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott; his brother, Rupert Allen Scott; parents, Rupert and Helen Bradley Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived by his son, Jeff Scott of Mayfield; his daughter, Jennifer Moulton of Murray; his sister, Susan (Gene) Higdon of Fancy Farm; his two brothers, Tommy (Susie) Scott of Mayfield and Gary Scott of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Courtney Watts, Jalynn Tharpe, Bradley Moulton, Justice Moulton, Olivia Kraklow and Alayna Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation is after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tommy Scott, Jeff Scott, Gary Scott, Gene Higdon and Bradley Moulton.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Bailey
Gene Bailey, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.