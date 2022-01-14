Thomas L. Lewellyn
Thomas L. Lewellyn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana.
He is best known as “Papa,” and he never met a stranger. He retired from Mattel in Murray, but in previous years, he taught shop class at Western School Corporation in Russiaville, Indiana from 1968-1973. He was a 1964 graduate of Booneville High School and a 1968 graduate of Murray State University. He was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church and a member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge F&AM #382 where he was a Master Mason since 1978.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Houpt; his father, Norman Lewellyn and stepmother Olive; one sister, Sarah Grant; two brothers, Norman H. Lewellyn and Donovan Young; and one niece, Sarah Elizabeth.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, his wife Starr Lewellyn of Murray whom he married Dec. 29, 1990, in Benton, Kentucky; six daughters, Lisa Hannon and husband Fred, Shannon Clendenen, Tonya Clevidence, Kimberly Miles and husband Rev. Charles Miles, Teresa Miles and Katrina Keister; one son, Scott Miller and wife Julie; one daughter/granddaughter, Kristen Thorne “Uno” and husband Pastor Dion Thorne; 13 grandchildren, Nikki Hannon, Matt Williams, Allyson Key “Ally B” and husband Robert, Austin Miles, Levi Keister, Travis Miles, Bryce Clendenen, Brooklyn Miles, Brianna Reiter and husband Jordan, McKenzie Clendenen “Mac,” Madisin Clendenen “Maddie Moe,” Mia Grace Miles, Ayden Clevidence; thirteen great grandchildren, Lexi, D’Mitri, Fenris, Syris Williams, Norah and Kiera Key, Tala Green, Kai and River Reiter, Kyson Keister, Jaxon, Kendrick, and Quincy Thorne; one sister in-law, Bobbie Lewellyn; one brother, John Lewellyn and wife Lynette; four nephews, Kenny Lewellyn and wife Merry Ann, Jeff Lewellyn and wife Tracy, Mark Lewellyn and wife Erin and Paul Lewellyn and wife Hannah; one niece, Debra Noble Horrell and husband Ed’ and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.
No public services are scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Spiro
Cynthia Spiro, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Murray, to Robert Mills and Ruth Kirk Mills.
She was a retired nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce K. Tidwell.
Ms. Spiro is survived by her aunts, Jane Cathey and Annette Smith; faithful friend, Lottie Garland; nieces and nephew, Stephanie Tidwell, Sheri Muehleman, Rebecca Dyer and Joseph Tidwell; and great-nieces and -nephews, Michael Ridenour, Jacob Muehleman, Sam Muehleman, Maggie Muehleman, Nate Dyer, Alice Dyer, Clara Dyer and Josiah Tidwell.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation is after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Joe Fortune
If you ask a hundred people who Donald Joe Fortune was you would get a hundred different answers! He was a super hero, A songwriter, a singer, a guitar picker, a chauffeur, a ball player and coach, a dragon slayer, a marketing genius and an amateur fighter.
Don may have been none of these things or he may have been all. What he was a natural born storyteller. From a young age he constantly was spinning stories to family and friends of his great adventures, such as the Thanksgiving he went hunting only to come home with a skunk that had sprayed him during the skunk’s untimely death. His mother and aunt needless to say were not amused with him. His response that Thanksgiving morning was you never go hunting and come home empty handed. Much of Don’s life was lived by that motto.
He bought his 1st guitar at age 12 and began to play in the local Elizabethtown area. By the time he was 16 visions of grandeur were upon him and he had already written several country songs which he continued to do throughout his life. At various times he managed Grand Funk Railroad and Black Oak Arkansas.
When Don was 17 he and his best friend joined the Navy. After basic training Don quickly realized he made more money picking than his navy salary so he formed a rock and roll and country band and played in the clubs around base in Maine. Don also was a navy featherweight boxer during his 4 years in the service. Don did not believe failure was an option in life.
He was first a chauffeur, while in the Navy, to Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, whom he thought was quite a lady that retained her composure even in a blinding snow storm while he was driving her from Maine to Washington DC for a critical vote on Equal Rights.
He often quoted this phrase which is timeless from Margaret Chase Smith: “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism—The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. The exercise of these rights should not cost one single American citizen his reputation or his right to a livelihood... Otherwise none of us could call our souls our own."
Later he joked he became a chauffeur to his wife, Glenda Ritchie, driving her to various real estate appointments. He often said, “you have heard of driving Ms. Daisey I use to drive Market Chase Smith now I drive Ms. Glenda”.
Don was a marketing genius, in the early 1980’s he became the general manager of WDRM 102.1 in Decatur, Alabama which was a jam radio station at the bottom of the market. On a Sunday night after church services the station returned to the air as a Country Music station which became a power house in the Huntsville/Decatur markets. Don’s promotions were unheard of and wild such as the time he threw stuffed goats with prizes attached from a helicopter. Don was also responsible for Chitlin Festival at the Jackson, TN fairgrounds to Benefit the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center.
A joker Don could also take a good joke and often times the joke was on him.
Once in particular he came home proclaiming he had his 1st hole in one on the golf course. As is wife I looked at him and ask who put the ball in the hole. He said “No really I got a hole in one today!” The next morning when he went to the office everyone was laughing and talking about the joke they played on Don. He never lived that one down nor did he truly ever hit a hole in one but he often talked about his not so hole in one!
Don enjoyed playing ball. He once said if he had not been bow-legged and pigeon toed he would have been a fabulous ball player but instead he enjoyed coaching the kids. He believed all children on the team should play and often told the kids if you believe you can achieve.
Don’s achievements were many and varied. He and his wife Glenda Ritchie worked many years in radio Including stations in Jackson, TN, Decatur, AL, Dubuque, IA, and Topeka, KS. Later they owned an advertising agency and direct mail marketing company. He was a former partner in Americas Paradise Resort. Don truly believed no matter what your position in life failure was not an option, that you should never come home empty handed and if you believed you could achieve.
On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:10 pm after a long battle with dementia the dragon was finally slayed. Don found eternal life and was restored to his fun-loving self. He is now with his Lord and Savior and the many family members who have gone before. Mother - Dorothy Fortune and Father - Alvin Fortune, Mother-in law - Bobbie Ritchie and Father-in Law - Glenn, a brother Richard Fortune and sons Robbie Savage and Troy Fortune.
He leaves those of us left behind lonely but rejoicing knowing that he is no longer suffering. We will see him again when our days on earth are thru and we will join him fishing in the sky.
Wife: Glenda Ritchie
Daughter: (Wormy) Traci Markum and Husband Rob
Grandson: (Little Man) Robbie Markum and Travis Northington (Sara Grace)
Sons: Donnie Fortune (The Drelb) and Wife Marie and Daniel Fortune (Dan Feller) and Wife Angie
Sisters: Georgie Watkins and Cindy Woodard and Husband Raburn
Brother: Mickey Fortune and Wife Linda
Grand Children: Kella Winchester (Jason), Willie Fortune, Amber Harper, Landy Workman (Bobby), Zac Fortune, and Madison Fortune, Travis Northington (Sara Grace).
Nieces: Jenny Woodard, Crystal Brochure
Nephews: Stevie Fortune, Billy Will Taylor
Several Great Grandchildren and Great Nieces and Nephews
Special Friends: Jerry Fox, Larry (Elise) Wheeler and Linda Denton
Service Dogs: Harper Fortune and Parker Ritchie
Don, as you once said, “You will miss me when I’m GONE!” and we do!
A Memorial Dinner On The Ground will be held Palm Sunday April 10, 2022.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Emma Dean Reed
Emma Dean Reed, 61, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health of Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
John Lee Earnest
John Lee Earnest, 77, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home.