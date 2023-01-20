Joan Cooper
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor.
She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Lowell Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cunningham and husband Ricky of Murray and Carol Rogers and husband Terry of Murray; one son Mike Cooper of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Jay Phillips and wife Beth, Whitni Raetzel and husband James, Tiffany Milam and husband Chad, Justin Rogers and wife Kimberly, Kayla Hixon and husband Dirk, Logan Cooper and Alex Cooper; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Phillips, Bae Lawrence, Kannon Raetzel, Presley Milam, Riley Milam, Hadlee Rogers, Laynee Rogers, Kynlee Rogers, Koen Rogers and Remee Rogers.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with David Russell officiating. Burial will follow.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.