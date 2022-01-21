Jean Scott Hamilton, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:59 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Eugene Young Scott and Celestial Imogene Webb Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Ray Hamilton.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock and Jennifer Cagle (Greg); five grandchildren, Tyler Murdock (Ashleigh), Abby Murdock, Kade Cullop, Macrae Cagle and Tristan Cagle; and two great-grandsons, Downs Murdock and Silas Mize-Cullop.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jason McCoy, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:24 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Murray, to Homer and Alice Balentine McCoy.
Mr. McCoy is survived by his wife, Beverly Toon McCoy; parents, Homer and Alice McCoy; three daughters, Morgan Lynn Baker, Kaylee Grace McCoy and Olivia Ann Bone; one son, Chase Alexander McCoy; one brother, Timothy McCoy (Lora); one sister, Christy Waldrop (Scott); one granddaughter on the way, Allison Dean Baker; and three nephews, Brandon McCoy, Ethan McCoy and Boyd Johnston.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.