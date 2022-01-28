Carol Wimberley
Carol Wimberley, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Prior to moving to Murray, Carol and Gene had lived in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was a Kindergarten teacher; after moving to Murray Carol worked as a Realtor for Kopperud Reality. She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Murray where she served on the Bereavement Committee, Community Kitchen, Appalachian Mission Team, Wesleyan Circle and had been a teacher for the Adult Sunday School Class. Carol was a member of the United Methodist Women and had served on the district level. Carol had served on the United Methodist Churches of Calloway County Committee and was instrumental in organizing the Live Nativity. She was a member of the Murray Woman’s Club, Garden Department and the Lions Club, participating in the Kids Sight Program.
Carol was born in Lavinia, Tennessee, July 1, 1939, to Raymond Cecil Austin and Mary Myrtie Stewart Austin. In addition to her parents Carol is also preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Eugene “Gene” Wimberley and one brother, Jerry Lynn Austin.
She is survived by two sons, David Eugene Wimberley and wife Lori of Collierville, Tennessee and Randall Keith Wimberley and wife Dee of Millington, Tennessee; one brother, Bobby Randall Austin of Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Chaurette Wimberley, Logan Wimberley, Drake Wimberley and wife Lauren and A.J. Wimberley.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Tim Palmer and Jeff Rudy will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. till funeral hour. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the Forrest Hill East Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Dickie Lee Garland
Dickie Lee Garland, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born in Calloway County, Kentucky, July 21, 1942, to Bert Garland, Sr. and Avis Lucille Barnett Garland.
He retired from Murray Auto Parts and was a member of the Russell Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Garland was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Garland; and by three brothers, Nelson Garland, Jimmy Garland and Joe Bailey Garland.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Duncan Garland, whom he married on Sept. 23, 1967; two sons, Kevin Garland and Timothy Garland (Sheila) all of Murray; three brothers, George Garland (Wilma), Clayton Garland (Ernestine) and Bert Junior Garland (Shirley) all of Murray; as well as grandchildren, Mickey, Ken, Abigail and Kenley.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dan Leslie officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Rebecca Kaye Whittaker
Rebecca Kaye Whittaker, 78, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Shanti Niketon Hospice House.
She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, March 10, 1943, to Harrison N. Howard and Juanita H. Howard.
The family moved to Bowling Green in 1958. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1961 and received a BS in Elementary Education at Western Kentucky University in 1966 and an MA in Early Childhood Education at Murray State University in 1982. She was an elementary school teacher for four years, Preschool Director at International Baptist Church in Manila, Philippines (1984-86), and Director of Irene Peterson Child Development Center at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College (1989-98). In the six churches her husband served as pastor, Rebecca was active in Woman's Missionary Union, choir, substitute church secretary, Children's Church, church librarian, and on mission teams to Eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Montana, Ohio and Russia.
Mrs. Whittaker was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors includes her husband, Bill D. Whittaker, who she married on June 18, 1966, at Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green; a son, John Mark Whittaker (Jessica) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Karen Whittaker-Clark of Pineville and Mary Jones (Rodney) of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Tessa, Molly, Hallie, Hunter, Hayden, Hannah, Holden, Kaela and Morgan; a brother, Glenn Howard (Cathy) of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shanti Niketon Hospice House or Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
The funeral service for Mrs. Whittaker was held 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
A. F. Crow and Son, of 201 East. Washington, Glasgow, was in charge of the arrangements.
Dean Downey
Dean Downey, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born Oct. 8, 1934.
She was the youngest of seven children, born to Frank and Alice Garner Colson. She was a charter member of the Grace Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher for over 45 years, vacation Bible school director for 27 years, a choir member for 41 years, and served in numerous other positions.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Downey was preceded in death by her husband, Buel Downey; one son, Keith Downey; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Downey and wife Judy of Murray and Jeff Downey and wife Carol of New Concord; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Downey of Murray; seven grandchildren, Penny Bogard and husband Mickey, Mitchell Downey, Tracey Fearn and husband Richard, Amy Lehman and husband Steve, Ashley Clark, Brock Downey and wife Ashton and Mackenzie Mohler.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Brett Miles and Kerry Lambert will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 ST Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Jason L. Birchard
Jason L. Birchard, 52, Murray, Kentucky, formerly of McEwen, Tennessee, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.He was born May 6, 1969 in Hornell, New York. Growing up, starting at the age of 15, he worked on a dairy farm. Upon moving to Tennessee he worked mainly in the tree service business as a worker and a General Forman for 30+ years. He was well known for one of the Best Tree Climbers around. He had to retire his saw not by choice but by battling a long journey of liver cancer with friends and family by his side daily. His favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved spending every minute he could with his family.
Mr. Birchard was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Martha Glover and Gerald Glover; first wife of 22 years, Stacy Tyler Birchard; paternal grandparents, Cecil and Leslie Halbert, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Marvel and Everett Birchard.
Survivors include his wife, Tracey Manning-Birchard of Murray; father, Leslie Halbert, Jr. (Kathy) of North Carolina; children, Cortney Ross (Phillip) and Brittany Birchard of Stewart, Tennessee, Nathan Birchard of McEwen, Tennessee, and Timothy Duncan (Stephanie) and Trey Duncan of Murray; siblings, Kathleen “Kathie” Berry (Wally), Daniel “Moon” Rowley, Andrew “Drew” Rowley, Cynthia “Cindy” Rowley, Wilson “Will” Rowley, James Halbert and Chris Halbert all of New York; grandchildren, Jaiden Morris, Jeremiah Hooper, McKenzie Birchard, Kaylee Briley, Robert Ross, Addisyn Ross, Lucas Duncan, and Levi Duncan; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly, Tennessee.
Funeral services were conducted at 1p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel with Tracy Rudolph officiating.
Interment followed in the Kirksey Cemetery in Kirksey around 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Humphreys County Funeral Home, 217 East Main St., Waverly, TN 37185, to help with funeral expenses.
Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly, Tennessee, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mildred L. Crouse
Mildred L. Crouse, 95, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Estero, Florida.
She was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Benton, to Bern Lovett and Lala (Hill) Lovett.
She retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crouse was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Crouse; four sisters, Mary Nimmo, Madelene Collie, Mavis Golightly and Kitty Cope; and four brothers, Roy Lovett, Hill Lovett, Wayne Lovett and Leon Lovett.
Mrs. Crouse is survived by two daughters, Pam Smith and husband Mike and Gwenith Wyatt and husband David all of Benton; one son, Roger Crouse of Murray; one sister, Betty Henson of Benton; two brothers, Pat Lovett and wife Beverly of Benton and Joe Lovett of Mayfield; six grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife Theresa of Benton, Austin Wyatt and wife Amy of Benton, Halee Musser and husband Nathan of Murray, Jimmy Crouse and wife Trish of Benton, Lisa Dick and husband Grant of Murray and Lorri Schwettman and husband Craig of Murray; 11 great-grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Kaylee Wyatt, Carter Wyatt, Cade Musser, Cohen Musser, Justin Crouse and wife Kristen, Megan Roberts and husband Brent, Erin Moore and husband Benji, Whitley Wilson and husband Thomas, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliot and Logan Parker and wife Jacline; and 11 great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Crouse, Riley, McKinley, and Silas Moore, Jack, Annie, Luke, and Emmie Wilson, and Peyton and Emma Roberts.
A funeral service was Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bradley Smith and Luke Puckett officiating, and grandsons served as pallbearers. Burial followed in the Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Potters Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of the arrangements.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Max H. Smotherman
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery.
Dickie Lee Garland
A graveside service will be Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Dean Downey
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the funeral home.