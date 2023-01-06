Elexis Williams
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her father, Matthew Williams of Murray; mother, Leslie Williams of Murray; step mother, Jamie Marklin of Murray; three brothers, Dimitri Williams, Fenris Williams, Syris Williams as well as one sister, Elora Moore.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to A Place To Be Farm Sanctuary, 112 S. 10th Street, Murray, or sponsor an animal there.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Elexis Williams by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
