Kenneth ‘Hal’ Cunningham
Kenneth “Hal” Cunningham, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Murray, to Robert Cunningham and Ruth DeBoe Cunningham, who preceded him in death.
He was involved in automobile sales his entire life, and attended North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Hollie Cunningham of Murray; three sisters, Anita Bear and husband Bobby, Vickie Dowdy and husband John, and Carol Brown and husband Brent, all of Murray; two brothers, Dannie Cunningham and wife Amy of Calvert City and Sammy Cunningham and wife Debbie of Murray; two grandchildren, Landon Reavis and Haley Reavis, both of Murray; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Reavis, Paisley Reavis, Lilli Reavis, Leilan Bryan and Gunner Bryan; his loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Bingo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.