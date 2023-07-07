Reda Edwards Adams
Reda (Edwards) Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 2, 1936, in Murray, she was the daughter of Ezra B. and Vaudie (Alexander) Edwards.
She retired in 2012 after 40 years of service as the office manager at Thornton Tile and Marble in Murray. She was a longtime member of West Murray Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Laverne Doores Elkins and LaVelle Edwards; and a brother Rudy Edwards.
Ms. Adams is survived by her three children, Dana Adams (Steve) Crouch of Farmington, Hugh Michael (Pamela) Adams of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Valissa "Lissa" Adams of Murray; nine grandchildren, Heath (Ashley) Crouch, Justin (Michelle) Crouch, Derek Crouch, Cote (Misha) Adams, Crystal (Michael) Stephens, Jade Pastorius, Joshua (Jade) Kennedy, Adam (Jessika) Dugger and Shayna Dugger; a sister, Mebble Mix of Mayfield; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Larry Stinson and John McKee officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bazzell Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 208, Murray, KY 42071, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or West Murray Church of Christ, P.O. Box 203-0004, Murray, KY 42071.
