Rogine Sue Blackwood Baker
Rogina Sue Blackwood Baker age 79, passed away on July 22, 2021 in Nashville, TN with family and friends by her side after a battle with cancer.
Rogina was born on June 21, 1942 in Paris, TN to the late Ruth Farley and Roger “Pete” Blackwood.
She was raised in Murray, KY where she attended Murray State University and later graduated from David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN.
She is survived by her children, Tiffany Baker Larnicol, and son in law, Vincent Larnicol (Paris, France) and Ward Baker and his wife Jennifer Coxe-Baker (Nashville, TN) and her beloved granddaughter Lillian Elizabeth Baker.
She was retired from Metro Public School Systems, where she taught first grade for many years. In her years teaching at both Fall-Hamilton, and Schwab Elementary, she often filled the needs of her children on her own or through the Rains Ave Christian Care Center along with friends and volunteers. Her passion was teaching and helping underprivileged children gain a better life. She also taught at David Lipscomb teaching dramatic arts. Rogina had a true servant’s heart giving selflessly to her students and her many friends. She will be remembered for her good works and for her most cherished role,” grandmother to Lilly” . She is missed everyday.
Rogina will be laid to rest beside her parents in the Farley family plot at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Kentucky on what would be her 80th birthday, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 am. All are welcome to join family at the graveside service.
John Randall Shekell
Mr. John Randall Shekell, 68, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his home.
Randy was born on November 12, 1953 in Murray, KY to the late John and Henrietta Hettinghouse Shekell. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren. Randy loved fishing and being outdoors. He was a member of the Murray High class of 1971.
Those preceding him in death include his loving wife, Debbie Shekell; a son, John Shekell; a daughter, Dawn Shekell and one sister, Rosetta Rose.
Left behind to cherish his memory include daughters, Joy Camp and husband, Michael of Murray; Brandi Shekell of Murray; grandchildren, Nathan, Devin, Ethan, Samarah, Aleah, Olivia, Kody, Kora and great grandchildren, Emma, Anna and Kooper.
A private family service will be held.
Phillip Croom
Phillip Croom, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 13, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.