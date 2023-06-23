William ‘Bill’ Abbott
William “Bill” Abbott, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Jacob Jackson Abbott and Anne Gildea Abbott.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in 1967 in Manchester and received a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. He retired as Vice President of Operations at H.T. Marketing, was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Anne Gildea; paternal grandparents Arthur and Elizabeth Abbott; parents, Jacob and Anne Abbott; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Valta Ross; and one brother-in-law, Ronnie Ross.
Mr. Abbott is survived by his wife, Jackie Ross Abbott, whom he married June 19, 1981, in Murray, Kentucky; one son, Jacob Abbott and wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Abbott of Los Angeles, California, Jane Abbott of North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ellen Arsenault and husband Bob, also of North Hampton; one brother, Arthur Abbott and wife Kitsy of Rye, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Charlie Abbott, Luke Abbott and Eleanor Abbott, all of Cincinnati; one brother-in-law, Danny Ross and wife Denise of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Poppy Jones and husband Eddie of Gilbertsville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon, 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon June 28, 2023, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.