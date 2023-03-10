Larry T. Ragsdale
Larry T. Ragsdale, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his children.
He was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky to James Albert Ragsdale and Anna Mary Dilday Ragsdale.
He was the owner and operator of Ragsdale Siding and Windows and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Humphreys Ragsdale.
Mr. Ragsdale is survived by two daughters, Jenny Bennett and husband Greg of Greenville, South Carolina, and Robyn Powers and husband Todd of Paducah; one son, Matt Ragsdale and wife Susan of Murray; one sister, Teresa Chandler and husband Craig of Murray; two brothers, Jim Ragsdale and wife Vicki and Don Ragsdale and wife Mayda, all of Murray; and five grandchildren, Andy Bennett and Lauren Bennett, both of Greenville, Nora Powers of Paducah and Charlotte Grace Ragsdale and Levi Golden Ragsdale, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held in the summer of 2023, time and date to be announced at a later time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friendship Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Ann Petty
Deborah Ann Petty, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Robert C. Sanders
Robert C. Sanders, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.