Loretta Culver Jobs
Loretta Culver Jobs, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Murray, to Ivy and Ola Culver.
She graduated from Murray High School in 1957 and received her bachelor’s degree in business education in three years from Murray State University. She was a founding member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at Murray State.
Loretta was the first social worker in Calloway County. She was also the first female to join the ranks of Woodmen of the World in Murray and served with them for 20 years. She went on to accomplish many “firsts” as a woman in business. She was the first female real estate broker in Calloway County and opened Loretta Jobs Realty in 1977. She was named the Realtor Associate of the Year for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the first one to receive this state recognition. She went on to open Century 21 Loretta Jobs Realty and continued that agency for 28 years. She was instrumental in developing University Square on 12th Street and opened a new office in that center. She was then owner of Keller Williams Realty and Next Home for You Real Estate. She held real estate licenses in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, and in 2022 she celebrated her 50th year of being a Realtor.
In 2010 she began Kids Against Hunger, now called Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, where thousands of meals were packaged for distribution locally and nationally. She sponsored weekly summer concerts in the Murray-Calloway County Park where funds were donated to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for the purchase of a 3D Tomosynthesis mammogram. Loretta was a breast cancer survivor, and this mammogram is currently being used by the hospital.
Other “firsts” for Loretta include being a member of the first Leadership Murray Class in 1984 and a graduate of Leadership Kentucky. She was the first female president of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the Rotary Club of Murray with the first class of women and remained an active member.
Loretta volunteered at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and for many years was also a volunteer in the outpatient surgery and emergency rooms at the hospital. She was a board member of Habitat for Humanity for 22 years, the Way of Wellness and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was also an elected member of the Murray City Council and served on the Murray City Planning Commission.
She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. When she and her husband Sid married, their wedding was the first one held at the current church. She and Sid also began the first Young Adult Sunday School class. She served on many church committees, taught Sunday school and they were both active in the Live Nativity presented each December.
Loretta’s motto was “The essence of living is giving,” and she lived this each day.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wilson Hughes Culver.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sindin “Sid” Robert Jobs, whom she married March 25, 1961; two sons, Andy Jobs and wife Barbara of Chicago, Illinois, and Richard “Rick” Jobs and wife Kim of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Jobs of Chicago and Greta and Ezra Jobs of Portland; one sister, Glenda Mazurka of Lexington; twin nieces, Teresa Traut and Lisa Wilson, both of Lexington; one nephew, Wade Mazurka of Lexington; and grand-nieces and nephews, Adam Tamaji and wife Annalise of Centennial, Colorado, Allison Tamaji of Hebron, and Tyler Wilson and wife Cara of Harrodsburg.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Rick Dye, Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, 317 Stahler Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Susan Johnson
Mrs. Susan Johnson, 79, of Murray, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Susan was born on November 11, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Ray and Myra Gilbert Munday. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Murray State University and went on to receive a Master's in St. Louis, MO. She and her husband, Stan, loved to travel and made memories to last a lifetime. Susan was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Mr. Stan Johnson of Murray and a son, Craig Yarno of Missouri.
A memorial service is set for 2 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 1 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Dorothy Tucker
Mrs. Dorothy Tucker, 65, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Dorothy was born on August 29, 1957 to the late John and Nell McKnight Edney. She and her husband worked alongside each other in their car detailing business. Mrs. Tucker loved being outside at the lake, gardening and cooking for her family. She adored her dogs and had many through out her life. She was an avid hunter and loved to fish. In 1986, Dorothy shot a 16 point buck, which was the largest buck killed in Calloway County that year. Dorothy loved and adored her family more than anything and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Johnny Edney and a sister, Martha Edney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 42 years, Mr. Stanley Tucker of Murray; sons, Marshall Tucker of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife, Katie, of Murray; grandchildren, Austin Tucker, Landon Myers and Jaxen Kelly Jones.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Tucker is set for 2 pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Brett Miles will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
