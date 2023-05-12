Linda N. Sholar
Linda N. Sholar, 76, of New Concord, Kentucky,passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at ACH Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paris, Tennessee.
Born July 24, 1946, in Princeton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Lowell Irwin Chubick and Grace Evelyn (Johnson) Chubick.
She retired from Nissan Motor Manufacturing where she worked in quality control.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marsha Diane Sholar; and sister Martha and brother-in-law Jackie Finley.
Mrs. Sholar is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wallace Sholar of New Concord; her children, Michael (Christina) Sholar of Smyrna, Tennessee,, Christopher (Michele) Sholar of Port St. John, Florida, Kenny (Dana) Sholar of Christiana, Tennessee, and Stephen (Julie) Sholar of Murray; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Laura) Chubick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Linda’s request, she will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family request that memorial contributions be made, in memory of Ricky Dale Sholar, to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://donate.cancer.org.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jessie LeGrande
Ms. Mary Jessie LeGrande, 87, of Hazel, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mary was born on March 8, 1936 in Taylorsville, KY to the late J.D. Snider and Margarette A. Hardin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon LeGrande; a son, Michael Carter; a sister, Ruth Hagen and a great-grandson, Dustin Sharp.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Lowe (Ricky) of Hazel and a son, David Warren (Cleo) of Scotsburg, IN. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Misty Crockett (Johnny), Amanda Blackmon (Denny), Chad Sharp (Charity); Ronnie Sharp, Jr. and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She worked for White Castle for 15 years in Louisville then moved to Las Vegas where she worked for Caesar's Palace, then the Mirage Hotel and Casino. After retiring, she moved to Clarksville, IN where she worked for a water park owned by the James'.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Brenda Sue Sills
Brenda Sue Sills, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.