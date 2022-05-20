Joseph A. Choppi
Joseph A. Choppi, 85, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 29, 1936, in Rockford, Illinois, to Harry Choppi and Carrie Capriola Choppi.
He retired as the director of environmental services for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was of Catholic faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Mr. Choppi is survived by two daughters, Sonya Choppi and Nikki Choppi, both of Benton; one son, Paul Choppi of Benton; three grandchildren, Allie Anderson of North Carolina, Kaci Tinsley of Memphis, Tennessee, and Samantha Tinsley of Benton; one great-grandchild, Jenson Stokes of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held. There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.