David Garland
Mr. David Garland, 66 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
David was born on September 17, 1956 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Marjorie Curtsinger Garland. He graduated from Murray State University with a degree in History. David owned and operated Dogwood Landscaping service and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland and two siblings, Russell Garland and Gina Garland.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Mr. Bob Garland of Murray and two sisters, Gerilyn Elliott of Murray and Elena Jones (Darrell) of Hendersonville, TN.
A graveside service at St. Jerome's Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. David Garland by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.