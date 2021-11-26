Shirley K. Lane
Shirley K. Lane, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Murray, to James Lamb and Dorothy Coursey Lamb.
She was a retired food service manager for Murray Head Start, a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, a senior cornhole champion, avid card player, and attended Cherry Corner Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lamb, and one sister, Carolyn Warner.
Ms. Lane is survived by one daughter, Tina Peery and husband Keith of Murray; one sister, Debra Scott and husband Don of Benton; one brother, Danny Lamb and wife Charla of Murray; and one granddaughter, Courtney Reagan Peery of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.