Mary Susanne Doyle
Mrs. Mary Susanne Doyle, 81, ofMurray, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Doyle was born August 28, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Jack D. and Mary F. Lunsford Thomas.
Susanne was a stewardess for United Airlines, a fourth grade teacher, a home maker, and owner of Susanne's Frame Shop in Murray. She, along with The Murray Art Guild, organized and started The Arts and Craft Festival that was held at Center Station by the Old Iron Furnace in Land Between the Lakes for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry M. Doyle of Murray; her brother Jack Thomas, Jr. (Carolyn) and his family from Louisville, KY., her son Brian T. Doyle, from Murray, and her daughter and son in law, Heather and Hugh Ledford and their two sons, Jack and Ethan, from Cincinnati, OH.
Susanne will be cremated and the ashes interred at St John's Episcopal Church in Murray at a later date.
Memorials can be offered to Murray Calloway County Hospice, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071, who helped her with such care at the end, or to the Murray Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St # A, Murray, KY 42071, as she was such a lover of all animals.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Doyle by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
BeJaye Ezell
BeJayce Ezell, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Larry E. Newman
Larry E. Newman of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.